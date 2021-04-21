Will Teams Pay A Fine For Pulling Out Of Super League? European Super League FAQs answered

The controversial breakaway Super League all but collapsed on Tuesday after all six Premier League teams that were involved in it withdrew from the competition. The reversal is a stunning U-turn for the English League clubs after Sunday's announcement that they were among 12 of Europe's biggest football sides planning to break away from the UEFA Champions League. However, reports claim that UEFA is now planning some serious punishment for the clubs who opted to join the Super League, which has now reportedly been suspended. More so, reports also suggest that the teams leaving the Super League might have to pay a fine for their withdrawal.

What is European Super League?

On Sunday, 12 top European clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid — announced their intention to break away from Europe's governing body, UEFA, and form their own league. They planned to add three more permanent members and leave five spots open in the 20-team format that European clubs could qualify for from across Europe's domestic competitions.

The whole #SuperLeague has been stopped to “reshape the project”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

Is European Super League cancelled? What next for Super League?

After facing fierce backlash from the world of football, the European Super League's house of cards collapsed dramatically on Tuesday following player, pundit and fan protests from all over the continent. It’s likely that the controversial Super League will be cancelled following the English teams’ departure, especially considering that they made up half of the dozen cohorts that planned the debacle. Reports claim that the European League has been suspended as of now, with suggestions that the project will be 'reshaped'.

Will teams pay a fine for pulling out of Super League?

Man United great Gary Neville, who has been one of the leading voices against the Super League, claimed the project is now 'finished' and hoped the clubs involved 'eat themselves' while being slapped with hefty fines. However, there have been no confirmed reports that the teams involved in the Super League will have to pay a fine for leaving the proposed league.

ðŸš¨ðŸŽ™ï¸ Gary Neville: "I hope Perez fines the clubs withdrawing from the Super League. Like, a 100m£ fine." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 20, 2021

Will teams that left Super League be welcomed back by UEFA?

Man City were the first club to announce their exit and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said, "I am delighted to welcome [Manchester City] back to the European football family. They have shown great intelligence in listening to the many voices — most notably their fans. It takes courage to admit a mistake but I have never doubted that they had the ability and common sense to make that decision. City are a real asset for the game and I am delighted to be working with them for a better future for the European game."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has his say on the 'big 6' clubs leaving the 'European Super League' pic.twitter.com/nbdNL6zuEK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 21, 2021

It is believed that UEFA is prepared to welcome the six Premier League teams back into the ECA. Multiple reports suggest that Inter Milan have also left the Super League with AC Milan to follow. Juventus, along with the Spanish clubs are still believed to be committed to the Super League.

