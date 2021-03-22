Will Zidane Become Next Manager Of France National Team? Deschamps Answers Fans' Query

France national team coach Didier Deschamps cosiders Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as his potential successor. The Deschamps contract with the France Football men's national team is until the 2022 World Cup, after which his current deal would expire. However, Deschamps has anointed Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane as the perfect man to succeed him when he finally leaves the national team setup.

France football news: Zidane tipped to succeed Deschamps?

While speaking to reporters ahead of France's international fixtures, Deschamps, who guided Les Blues to global success at Russia in 2018, was asked about his future after the next World Cup and his thoughts about Zidane, "You know, Zidane's success as a coach at Real Madrid has given him a lot of credibility on the bench. He had the legitimacy, but now he has the credibility. It’s probable that one day he could succeed me on the bench.” said Deschamps.

Didier Deschamps contract: France boss to quit after World Cup 2022?

Deschamps was appointed as France national team coach in 2012, following in the footsteps of Laurent Blanc, who resigned after the UEFA Euro 2012 campaign. He led France to the Euro 2016 finals but the team lost to Portugal. Two years later, he won the World Cup in 2018, in Russia. The 52-year-old is now keen on defending his crown in Qatar before bowing out.

Zidane Real Madrid contract: Frenchman's desire to coach Les Blues

Zidane led Los Blancos to three straight Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018 in his first stint at the club — an unprecedented feat in the modern era. His second spell also saw him seal the domestic title last season. The Zidane Real Madrid contract comes to an end in 2022 but it is suggested that Zidane is keen on remaining with the LaLiga giants for another season.

â€¼ï¸ Zidane wants to train Real Madrid for another year and then he could pick up Deschamps' legacy in the national team. Zizou has already stated repeatedly that one day he could take the reins of the Les Bleus bench. #rmlive ðŸ‡«ðŸ‡·â³



— @telefoot_TF1 — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) March 21, 2021

Zidane had also previously claimed that he’d like to coach France and possibly take over the reins from Deschamps. Now, it appears as though the stars are beginning to align for the 48-year-old.

As a player, Zidane made 108 appearances for France between 1994 and 2006, winning the 1998 World Cup in Paris and the 2000 European Championship. He was also part of the team that made it to the final of the 2006 World Cup in Germany only to lose to Italy. In that final, Zidane, playing his last game as a professional, scored a penalty but was sent off for head-butting Marco Materazzi.

Image Credits - AP