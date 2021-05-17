Last Updated:

Will Zidane Leave Real Madrid At End Of Season? Reports Claim Another Club Legend Lined Up

Will Zidane leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season? Spanish reports claim that the Los Blancos boss has told his players about his exit.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez


Spanish media claimed on Sunday that Zinedine Zidane had told his players about his intentions to quit Real Madrid as coach at the end of the season. Zidane, who quit the Real Madrid job once in 2018, persistently refused to confirm that he will see out his contract, which runs until 2022. The reports further claimed that a Real Madrid legend was in line to replace the Frenchman should Zidane choose to step down. So, will Zidane leave Real Madrid at the end of the season? And who will be Real Madrid next manager?

Who will be Real Madrid's next manager if Zidane steps down?

According to Onda Cero radio, Zinedine Zidane had informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave when the season ended next week. Onda Cero reporter Fernando Burgoas said that the Real Madrid next manager would come from a shortlist which includes former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, club legend Raul Gonzalez or German coach Joachim Loew. Allegri is out of a job since leaving Juventus in 2019 while Raul is currently in charge of Real Madrid's B team.

Zinedine Zidane contract talks: Real Madrid boss slams speculations

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane slammed reports that claimed he was leaving at the end of the season. Speaking to Movistar, Zidane said, "How am I going to say to the players that I'm leaving now? We're fighting for the league, and I say that I'm going? No... I'd never say that to my players. Why would I say that? At the end of the season we'll see what happens... We can't constantly talk about my future, it isn't the most important thing." While Zidane contract speculations will continue, club sources have insisted that his contract talks will wait until the LaLiga season ends next weekend.

READ | Luis Suarez ends Barcelona title hopes, puts Atletico Madrid 1 win away from championship

LaLiga table: Atletico Madrid lead Real Madrid by two points going into the final day of the season

The LaLiga 2020/21 season is set for a captivating finish as both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid had nail-biting victories over the weekend. Diego Simeone's side beat Osasuna 2-1 thanks to an 88th-minute winner from Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane's side beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 with Nacho scoring the only goal in the 68th minute.

READ | Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus to face 2-season Champions League ban? UEFA begins probe

Atletico Madrid now have a two-point lead over their local rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga table. On the final day of the season, Atletico will travel to Valladolid while Real Madrid will host Villarreal. Both games will begin at 6:00 PM local time on Sunday, May 23 (9:30 PM IST).

READ | Barcelona become first club in history to win both men's and women's Champions League

READ | Barcelona to finish outside top 2 for 1st time since 07-08 as LaLiga race goes to the wire
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND