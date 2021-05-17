Will Zidane Leave Real Madrid At End Of Season? Reports Claim Another Club Legend Lined Up

Spanish media claimed on Sunday that Zinedine Zidane had told his players about his intentions to quit Real Madrid as coach at the end of the season. Zidane, who quit the Real Madrid job once in 2018, persistently refused to confirm that he will see out his contract, which runs until 2022. The reports further claimed that a Real Madrid legend was in line to replace the Frenchman should Zidane choose to step down. So, will Zidane leave Real Madrid at the end of the season? And who will be Real Madrid next manager?

Who will be Real Madrid's next manager if Zidane steps down?

According to Onda Cero radio, Zinedine Zidane had informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave when the season ended next week. Onda Cero reporter Fernando Burgoas said that the Real Madrid next manager would come from a shortlist which includes former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, club legend Raul Gonzalez or German coach Joachim Loew. Allegri is out of a job since leaving Juventus in 2019 while Raul is currently in charge of Real Madrid's B team.

There’s still nothing agreed or signed for Real Madrid next manager. Max Allegri is a ‘serious option’, Raúl in the shortlist too in case Zidane will confirm he’s leaving. Florentino will decide soon. ⚪️ #Real



Real Madrid will also consider some ‘new entry’ in the board. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

Zinedine Zidane contract talks: Real Madrid boss slams speculations

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane slammed reports that claimed he was leaving at the end of the season. Speaking to Movistar, Zidane said, "How am I going to say to the players that I'm leaving now? We're fighting for the league, and I say that I'm going? No... I'd never say that to my players. Why would I say that? At the end of the season we'll see what happens... We can't constantly talk about my future, it isn't the most important thing." While Zidane contract speculations will continue, club sources have insisted that his contract talks will wait until the LaLiga season ends next weekend.

Zinedine Zidane: "The reports saying I told the players I'm leaving are just lies. I would never do that. We're in a title race.” pic.twitter.com/QIuUVueF8U — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 16, 2021

LaLiga table: Atletico Madrid lead Real Madrid by two points going into the final day of the season

The LaLiga 2020/21 season is set for a captivating finish as both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid had nail-biting victories over the weekend. Diego Simeone's side beat Osasuna 2-1 thanks to an 88th-minute winner from Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane's side beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 with Nacho scoring the only goal in the 68th minute.

💜📈 @realmadridfem win to go second in the Primera Division Femenina! pic.twitter.com/VeHqIS1ELa — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 16, 2021

Atletico Madrid now have a two-point lead over their local rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga table. On the final day of the season, Atletico will travel to Valladolid while Real Madrid will host Villarreal. Both games will begin at 6:00 PM local time on Sunday, May 23 (9:30 PM IST).