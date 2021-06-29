Will Zidane Replace Deschamps As France National Football Team's Manager?

Even though France came into Euro 2020 as the favourites, they failed to impress as they registered two draws against Hungary and Portugal and a narrow win against Germany in the group stage before losing a penalty shootout to Switzerland in the Round of 16. As a result of France's defeat to Switzerland, questions are being asked about Didier Deschamps' future as the France national football team manager. Some reports suggest that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could replace Deschamps.

France vs Switzerland review: Kylian Mbappe penalty miss results in 2018 World Cup winners exiting Euro 2020

It is fair to say that the France vs Switzerland Round of 16 clash on Monday night had it all. The game began with the Swiss taking a shocking lead in the 15th minute thanks to a fantastic header by Haris Seferović. Switzerland were given an excellent opportunity to extend their lead by two goals when Steven Zuber was brought down in the penalty box by Benjamin Pavard.

However, Ricardo Rodríguez missed the spot-kick as Hugo Lloris made a fantastic save to keep France in the game. The penalty miss was the turning point in the game as the Swiss players seemed in disarray. France capitalized on the situation as Karim Benzema scored a brace within three minutes to give Didier Deschamps' side the lead. However, Switzerland's misery did not end there as Paul Pogba scored a curling stunner in the 75th minute to provide France with a 3-1 lead.

— Republic (@republic) June 29, 2021

However, a determined Switzerland showcased their mettle and fought back as they scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to equalize the score in normal time. The 90 minutes ended with Kingsley Coman providing Swiss fans with a major scare as he hit the crossbar with a volley. The game was eventually forced into a penalty shootout as Switzerland managed to hold on in extra time.

The France vs Switzerland penalty shootout was a classic as no player seemed to miss their penalty. Every Swiss player's penalty strike was followed by an impeccable striker from one of France's players. The pressure eventually fell on Kylian Mbappe's shoulders, who saw his penalty saved by Yann Sommer.

Didier Deschamps future uncertain, will Zinedine Zidane succeed him?

Florentino Perez, three days ago.

“Zinedine Zidane dreams of being the French National Team's coach. I’m sure he will achieve it”. 🇫🇷 #France



...now the French Federation will have to make key decision on Deschamps, looking at next World Cup - protect Didier or go with Zizou. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2021

Didier Deschamps future as the France national football team manager remains uncertain as the 2018 World Cup winners failed to progress to the quarter-finals despite entering the tournament as the favourites. According to top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Zinedine Zidane is viewed as a potential replacement if France decide to dismiss Deschamps after Les Bleus' failure. Deschamps' contract runs until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

