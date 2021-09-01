Willian Hugs Father On Returning To Brazil After His Transfer To Boyhood Club Corinthians

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian shared an emotional moment upon reuniting with his father after leaving Arsenal for a transfer to Corinthians. His decision to quit Arsenal came after he had a difficult year playing at the Emirates Stadium. He scored a lone goal for the Gunners in 38 appearances. His performance for the gunners was nowhere around what he had done while playing for Chelsea from 2013 to 2020. He scored 37 goals in 234 appearances for Chelsea. He will now ply his trade for the club where he started his professional football career, i.e., the Corinthians.

Willian reunited with his father in Brazil after signing for Corinthians 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/78IRZOhkjq — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 1, 2021

Willian looks to revive career with his boyhood club Corinthians

The 33-year-old Willian, who was signed with Arsenal until the end of the 2023 season, terminated the remaining two years of his contract to make the move possible. He joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer. However, according to a report by goal.com, by agreeing to terminate the contract, Willian has saved Arsenal a considerable amount, as the footballer earned around £150,000 a week with the Gunners.

Willian took to his Instagram account in order to thank the fans during his time of playing football in the United Kingdom. In the post, Willian mentioned that he always dreamt of playing English football. Over the last eight years, he has been living the dream in the best possible way and also learning a lot in the process. He described his time in England as a magical time by saying that he immersed himself into the English culture and also became a British citizen. He concluded his message by thanking the clubs that opened their doors for him and his friends who made always him feel welcomed. During his time in English football, Willian also became the Brazilian player with the most appearances in the history of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing season of the Premier League, Arsenal find themselves at the bottom of the points table with three losses in three matches. The fact that they haven’t been able to score even once in the three matches makes this the worst start by Arsenal in a Premier League season. In their last match with Manchester City on August 28, Arsenal were badly thrashed in a 5-0 defeat. They face Norwich City on September 11 in search of their first goal and first points.

(Image Source: Chris Wheatley- Twitter/ willianborges88- Instagram)