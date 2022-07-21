With FIFA Ban Looming, Supreme Court To Finalise Draft Constitution Of AIFF Next Week

The Supreme Court is set to finalise the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) next week to avoid the country facing a ban from international football. The Committee of Administrators (CoA), which was appointed by the apex court on May 18 to frame the new constitution of the AIFF submitted the draft to the Supreme Court on July 15. The Supreme Court will reportedly make a decision on the draft next week before FIFA's July 31 ultimatum expires.

"After a lengthy set of discussions with various stakeholders, the draft Constitution of the AIFF has finally been submitted to the honourable court. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the process, on this swift move forward, and hope that with the new constitution in place, we can move ahead with developing Indian football," AIFF General Secretary Sunando Dhar said while informing about the submission of the draft constitution.

The proposed constitution is currently being scrutinised after several stakeholders filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking for specific clauses to be changed. Several state associations and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which oversees the Indian Super League, has reportedly approached the court against certain provisions in the draft constitution. The new constitution has more than 20 clauses that the state FAs and FSDL have objected to, raising the possibility of a FIFA ban.

What are they objecting to?

According to news agency PTI, the state FAs have objected to Article 20.2 of the draft constitution that requires every state football association to appoint a former player as one of the two voting members to the AIFF general body. The clause restricts former players from serving more than one term on the general body. The state FAs have also objected to a clause that restricts office-bearers in AIFF executive committee from holding a post in the state association.

The FSDL, on the other hand, is objecting to a clause that states that I-League will be India's top men's league and not the ISL. The draft constitution has reportedly added a clause that states that India's top league will be run by AIFF and must have the provision of promotion and relegation.

(Image: aiff.com)