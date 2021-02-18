WLF Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

Quick links:
UEFA Europa League is back in action as Tottenham Hotspur take on Wolfsberger AC in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on February 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WLF vs TOT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top pick, and other details of this encounter.
𝟵 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀. 𝟮𝟳 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 17, 2021
Our @EuropaLeague journey so far ✨ #UEL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/coxcdpnL2q
Wolfsberger AC entered the Round of 32 of the ongoing Europa League after finishing second in the Group K of the Europa League group stages. The Austrian outfit walks into the match brimming with confidence as it registered a narrow 2-1 win against Flyeralarm Admira in the previous competitive outing. However, Ferdinand Feldhofer’s men have been pretty inconsistent of late and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to register a win against their English opponents.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, qualified for the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League after topping Group J in their previous outings of the European football competition. They enter the match following a humiliating 3-0 loss in their last game against Manchester City. Coming into the match following two back to back losses, Jose Mourinho’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways and aim at getting crucial away goals in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie.
Wolfsberger AC- Alexander Kofler, Luka Lochoshvili, Michael Novak, Jonathan Scherzer, Dominik Baumgartner, Matthaeus Taferner, Gustav Henriksson, Christopher Wernitznig, Michael Liendl, Dejan Joveljic, Dario Visinger
Tottenham Hotspur- Joe Hart, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Dhoerty, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Carlos Vinicius
Goalkeeper- Joe Hart
Defenders- Michael Novak, Ben Davies, Luka Lochoshvili, Matt Doherty
Midfielders- Matthaeus Taferner, Dele Alli, Michael Liendl
Strikers- Gareth Bale, Dejan Joveljic, Carlos Vinicius
Captain- Dejan Joveljic or Carlos Vinicius
Vice-Captain- Gareth Bale or Michael Liendl
Tottenham Hotspur start the match as favourites and are expected to register a routine victory against the Hungarian outfit on Thursday.
Prediction -Wolfsberger AC 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Note: The above WLF vs TOT Dream11 prediction, WLF vs TOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WLF vs TOT Dream11 Team and WLF vs TOT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.