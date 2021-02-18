WLF Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Europa League Match Preview

UEFA Europa League is back in action as Tottenham Hotspur take on Wolfsberger AC in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on February 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WLF vs TOT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top pick, and other details of this encounter.

WLF vs TOT live: WLF vs TOT Dream11 match preview

Wolfsberger AC entered the Round of 32 of the ongoing Europa League after finishing second in the Group K of the Europa League group stages. The Austrian outfit walks into the match brimming with confidence as it registered a narrow 2-1 win against Flyeralarm Admira in the previous competitive outing. However, Ferdinand Feldhofer’s men have been pretty inconsistent of late and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to register a win against their English opponents.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, qualified for the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League after topping Group J in their previous outings of the European football competition. They enter the match following a humiliating 3-0 loss in their last game against Manchester City. Coming into the match following two back to back losses, Jose Mourinho’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways and aim at getting crucial away goals in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie.

WLF vs TOT Playing 11

Wolfsberger AC- Alexander Kofler, Luka Lochoshvili, Michael Novak, Jonathan Scherzer, Dominik Baumgartner, Matthaeus Taferner, Gustav Henriksson, Christopher Wernitznig, Michael Liendl, Dejan Joveljic, Dario Visinger

Tottenham Hotspur- Joe Hart, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Dhoerty, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Carlos Vinicius

WLF vs TOT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Joe Hart

Defenders- Michael Novak, Ben Davies, Luka Lochoshvili, Matt Doherty

Midfielders- Matthaeus Taferner, Dele Alli, Michael Liendl

Strikers- Gareth Bale, Dejan Joveljic, Carlos Vinicius

WLF vs TOT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Dejan Joveljic or Carlos Vinicius

Vice-Captain- Gareth Bale or Michael Liendl

WLF vs TOT Match Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur start the match as favourites and are expected to register a routine victory against the Hungarian outfit on Thursday.

Prediction -Wolfsberger AC 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Note: The above WLF vs TOT Dream11 prediction, WLF vs TOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WLF vs TOT Dream11 Team and WLF vs TOT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.