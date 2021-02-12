WLK Vs EMN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Eredivisie Match Preview

RKC Waalwijk host FC Emmen on Matchday 22 of the ongoing Eredivisie campaign on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Mandemakers Stadion on February 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:15 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the WLK vs EMN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of the Dutch League encounter.

WLK vs EMN Live: WLK vs EMN Dream 11 Match Preview

RKC Waalwijk are currently positioned towards the wrong end of the table as they occupy the 15th position in the Dutch league standings. They have managed to register just 3 wins from 21 games while drawing seven and losing 11 as the hosts sit with 16 points to their name. Currently on a nine-match winless run, RKC Waalwijk saw their last outing end in a 1-1 draw against PEC Zwolle. A match against the lowest-ranked team is the perfect opportunity for Fred Grim's men to bounce back to winning ways.

Also Read Man United Fan Reveals How Solskjaer’s Classy Message Helped with His Mental Health Issues

FC Emmen on the other hand are in the relegation zone and at the bottom of the barrel. The visitors are yet to register a single win in the ongoing campaign as they have played out six draws and suffered from 15 losses in 21 games. With just 6 points so far, FC Emmen have been extremely poor this season and will have to sort of their shaky defence if they wish to register any points in this game.

WLK vs EMN Playing 11

RKC Waalwijk - Kostas Lamprou, Shawn Adewoye, Said Bakari, Ahmed Touba, Jurien Gaari, Richard van der Venne, Lennerd Daneels, Yassin Oukili, Anas Tahiri, Cyril Ngonge ,Finn Stokkers

Also Read Gareth Bale’s Four Goals Have Cost Spurs £1.31M Each Since His Loan Move From Real Madrid

FC Emmen- Michael Verrips, Caner Cavlan, Ricardo Van Rhijn, Miguel Araujo, Jean Pierre Rhyner, Sergio Pena, Kerim Frei, Hilal Ben Moussa, Michael De Leeuw, Robbert De Vos, Nikolai Laursen

WLK vs EMN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Kostas Lamprou

Defenders- Miguel Araujo, Ahmed Touba, Jean Pierre Rhyner, Said Bakari

Midfielders- Lennerd Daneels, Kerim Frei, Richard van der Venne

Strikers- Michael De Leeuw, Finn Stokkers, Nikolai Laursen

Also Read Marvel Actor Benedict Wong Flaunts Man United Beanie, Jacket On Set Of Doctor Strange 2

WLK vs EMN Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Finn Stokkers or Michael De Leeuw

Vice-Captain- Nikolai Laursen or Lennerd Daneels

WLK vs EMN Match Prediction

FC Emmen have conceded a staggering 50 goals in 21 matches so far this season. They will have to sort out their defensive concerns and look to bring their A-game if they wish to snatch any points in this fixture. RKC Waalwijk start the match as favourites and will likely walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Are Barcelona Planning To Restrict Philippe Coutinho To The Bench Amid Financial Crisis?

Prediction: RKC Waalwijk 2-0 FC Emmen

Note: The above WLK vs EMN Dream11 prediction, WLK vs EMN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WLK vs EMN Dream11 Team and WLK vs EMN Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.