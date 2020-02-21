WLK Vs RTD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Eredivisie News

RKC Waalwijk host Sparta for their Matchday 24 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20 season. RKC Waalwijk are currently on the last spot of the Eredivisie points table with 3 wins in 23 games (Draws 3, Losses 17). RKC Waalwijk have a total of 12 points to their name. RKC Waalwijk have not won a single game in their last five clashes (Losses 4, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 54 goals. They have a goal difference of -31.

Sparta are on the 11th spot of the Eredivisie 2019-20 points table. They have managed to win only seven games out of the 23 played in the season so far. Sparta have a total of 27 points to their name. Sparta have won just once in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draw 1). They have found the net 34 times this season and conceded 39 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-5).

The match is scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020, (February 22, 12:30 AM IST) at the Mandemakers Stadion. Here's the WLK vs RTD Dream11 prediction and WLK vs RTD Dream11 team.

WLK vs RTD Dream11 Prediction, WLK vs RTD Dream11 team

WLK vs RTD Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

WLK vs RTD Dream11 top picks: RKC Waalwijk:

Etienne Vaessen, Kees Heemskerk, Mike Grim, Victor Timmers, Juriën Gaari, Hannes Delcroix, Paul Quasten, Henrico Drost, Lars Nieuwpoort, Ingo van Weert, Stefan Velkov, Fabian Sporkslede, Jari Koenraat, Melle Meulensteen, Daan Rienstra, Tijani Reijnders, Anas Tahiri, Richard Van Der Venne, Hans Mulder, Nando Nostlinger, Clint Leemans, Emil Hansson, Sebbe Augustijns, Mario Bilate, Darren Maatsen, Stanley Elbers, Sylla Sow, Lennard Daneels, Dylan Vente, Said Bakari

WLK vs RTD Dream11 top picks: Sparta Rotterdam:

Tim Coremans, Michael Fabrie, Ariel Harush, Kenny Lipman, Dirk Abels, Suently Alberto, Lassana Faye, Khalid Karami, Jurgen Mattheij, Mica, Boyd Reith, Zion Valises, Adil Auassar, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Abdou Harroui, Jason Meerstadt, Sven Mijnans, Dante Rigo, Bryan Smeets, Patrick Joosten, Mohamed Rashi, Bart Vriends, Jeffry Fortes, Ragnar Ache, Youssef El Kachati, Joel Piroe

WLK vs RTD Dream11 prediction: WLK vs RTD Dream11 Top Picks

Sylla Sow Clint Leemans Stijn Spierings Mohamed R Ragnar Ache Halil D.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.