WOL Vs BAY Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And Complete Bundesliga 2021 Match Preview

Wolfsburg welcome FC Bayern Munich on Matchday 29 of their upcoming Bundesliga clash on Saturday. The German domestic league match is set to be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, April 17 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WOL vs BAY Dream11 team and playing 11s alongside other match details of this clash.

WOL vs BAY match preview

Bayern Munich will head into the match after enduring a tough week as the reigning UCL winners were knocked out of the Champions League. Despite registering a 1-0 win over PSG, the French outfit managed to qualify for the final four of the most prestigious club football competition. With the aggregate being drawn at 3-3, PSG rode on the away goal rule by riding on their 3-2 win in the first leg and knocked out Hansi Flick's men on Wednesday.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, played a seven-goal thriller in the previous outing against Eintracht Frankfurt, which ended in a narrow 3-4 loss. Despite conceding four goals in their last match, the Wolves boast the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga, conceding 26 goals with RB Leipzig conceding only 23. Oliver Glasner’s men will fancy their chances against the Bavarians on Saturday.

WOL vs BAY Playing 11 (Likely)

Wolfsburg - Koen Casteels, Jerome Roussillon, Kevin Mbabu, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Yannick Gerhardt, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo, Maximilian Philipp, Ridle Baku, Wout Weghorst.

Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Javi Martinez, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting.

WOL vs BAY Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting or Ridle Baku

Vice-Captain- Maximilian Philipp or Thomas Muller

WOL vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

Defenders – John Brooks, Benjamin Pavard, Maxence Lacroix, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders – Yannick Gerhardt, Joshua Kimmich, Ridle Baku (VC)

Strikers – Thomas Muller (C), Maximilian Philipp, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

WOL vs BAY Dream11 Prediction

Bayern Munich will head into the match without the services of crucial first-team players like Goretzka, Gnabry and Lewandowski. Despite missing the abovementioned stars for the match, the reigning Bundesliga Champions are expected to pocket all three points and register their 21st league win of the season on Saturday.

Prediction- Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Note: The above WOL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, WOL vs BAY Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs BAY Dream11 Team and WOL vs BAY Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.