WOL Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have the opportunity of exacting revenge for the 0-1 defeat at home to Braga when they head to the Estadio Municipal de Braga for their mid-week Europa League fixture on Thursday, November 28 (11:25 PM IST). Braga are currently leading their group with 10 points from 4 games. Wolves, on the other hand, are second, with 9 points.

WOL vs BRG preview

Since suffering a home defeat to Braga in their opening Europa League fixture, Wolves have been in decent form in Europe. While they may have eked out wins in their last three Europa League fixtures, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is unlikely to be too bothered, considering the wealth of talent at his disposal.

A point will be enough for Wolves to secure qualification to the next stage of the Europa League. However, Portuguese teenager Pedro Neto will look to impress against his former team this time around. Pedro Neto was sold from Braga to Italian club Lazio in 2017, but the teenager did make some appearances for the Braga senior team and also scored on his league debut for the Portuguese side.

The other point of contention for Wolves will be the cloud hanging over manager Nuno Espirito Santo's future. With Arsenal manager Unai Emery clinging to his job by a thread, Nuno Espirito Santo has emerged as one of the favourites to take over from the Spaniard. However, Wolves will be hoping that Nuno Espirito Santo remains at the club, considering their recent form in the Premier League. Wolves are currently fifth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of eighth-placed Arsenal.

WOL vs BRG Dream11 prediction

Wolves 2-1 Braga

