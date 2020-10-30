WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Crystal Palace at the Molineux in the Premier League this week in an early kickoff. Wolves have a total of 10 points from six matches, level with Crystal Palace. The fixture will be played on Friday, October 30 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction, WOL vs CRY Dream11 team and the probable WOL vs CRY playing 11.

WOL vs CRY live: WOL vs CRY match prediction and preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United while Crystal Palace beat 10-man Fulham 2-1. Roy Hodgson's side started the campaign this season with big wins against Southampton and Manchester United and will want to put a performance of that sort as they look to pick all three points.

Wolves too will be looking to pick all three points from this fixture ahead of a tough fixture list that comprises meetings with Leicester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. Based on recent form, our WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought win for the home side.

🙌 A positive squad fitness update from the boss ahead of #WOLCRY... #CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 29, 2020

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Dubbed 'future Captain' After Passing Up Penalty Despite Treble Chance

WOL vs CRY live: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

The first meeting between the two sides dates back to an FA Cup clash in 1909. Since then the two sides have faced each other 57 times across all competitions. Crystal Palace have won 21 of those games, while Wolves have won 27. The remaining 19 games have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met was in a Premier League clash last season with Wolves picking up all three points in a 2-0 victory.

Nuno working towards:



✅ Stronger starts

✅ More goals

✅ Improving the new players



💬📰 — Wolves (@Wolves) October 29, 2020

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Lauds Indian Charity Akshaya Patra For Offering Free School Meals

WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction: Probable WOL vs CRY playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers probable 11 - Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, Jimenez, Neto

- Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, Jimenez, Neto Crystal Palace probable 11 - Guaita; Clyne, Cahill, Dann, Mitchell; Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Schlupp; Batshuayi, Zaha

WOL vs CRY live: Top picks for WOL vs CRY Dream11 team

WOL vs CRY live: Wolverhampton Wanderers top picks

Dendoncker

Neves

WOL vs CRY live: Crystal Palace top picks

Zaha

Riedewald

Also Read | Jeremy Wisten Death: Mason Greenwood Dedicates First UCL Goal To Former Man City Prodigy

WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction: WOL vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Patricio

Defenders - Boly, Coady, Clyne, Mitchell

Midfielders - Neves, Dendoncker (C), Riedewald (VC), Townsend

Forwards - Zaha, Neto

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Continue Spending Spree, Sign Prolific Striker Bartholomew Ogbeche

Note: The above WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction, WOL vs CRY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs CRY Dream11 team and WOL vs CRY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Crystal Palace Twitter