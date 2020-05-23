WOL Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
VFL Wolfsburg take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on May 23, 2020. The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday with a kick-off time of 7 pm IST. Borussia Dortmund occupy the second spot on the league table while VFL Wolfsburg are placed sixth in the league. Fans can play the WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction, WOL vs DOR Dream11 top picks and WOL vs DOR Dream11 team.
Also Read | MFE vs MTB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vanuatu T10 League live
Another weekend of football 💪— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 22, 2020
🆚 Wolfsburg
🏆 Bundesliga
📍 Volkswagen Arena
🗓 5/23/20
⏰ 9:30 AM ET / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/SINo6L7Smu
Also Read | IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vanuatu T10 League live
Koen Casteels,Pavao Pervan,Niklas Klinger,Lino Kasten,Phillip Menzel,William,Paulo Otávio,Kevin Mbabu,Marin Pongracic,John Brooks,Robin Knoche,Marcel Tisserand,Ignacio Camacho,Renato Steffen,Felix Klaus,Yannick Gerhardt,Jérôme Roussillon,Luca Horn,Josuha Guilavogui,Xaver Schlager,Maximilian Arnold,Ismail Azzaoui,Julian Justvan,Iba May,Josip Brekalo,Wout Weghorst,Admir Mehmedi,Omar Marmoush,Daniel Ginczek,Mamoudoou Karamoko,João Victor.
Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland.
Also Read | SLA vs GOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Belarusian Premier League live
Date - Saturday, May 23, 2020
Kickoff time - 7 pm IST
Venue - Volkswagen Arena
Also Read | DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live
Here are the WOL vs DOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.
Goalkeeper: K Casteels
Defenders: M Hummels, M Akanji, A Hakimi, M Tisserand
Midfielders: T Hazard (C), R Guerreiro, R Steffen, J Guilavogui
Forwards: E Haaland, A Mehmedi (VC)
Borussia Dortmund start as favourites against Wolfsburg in this game.
Also Read | SHSO vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Belarusian Premier League live