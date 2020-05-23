WOL Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

VFL Wolfsburg take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on May 23, 2020. The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday with a kick-off time of 7 pm IST. Borussia Dortmund occupy the second spot on the league table while VFL Wolfsburg are placed sixth in the league. Fans can play the WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction, WOL vs DOR Dream11 top picks and WOL vs DOR Dream11 team.

WOL vs DOR Dream11 team and match schedule

Another weekend of football 💪



🆚 Wolfsburg

🏆 Bundesliga

📍 Volkswagen Arena

🗓 5/23/20

⏰ 9:30 AM ET / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/SINo6L7Smu — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 22, 2020

WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction

WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction - VFL Wolfsburg squad

Koen Casteels,Pavao Pervan,Niklas Klinger,Lino Kasten,Phillip Menzel,William,Paulo Otávio,Kevin Mbabu,Marin Pongracic,John Brooks,Robin Knoche,Marcel Tisserand,Ignacio Camacho,Renato Steffen,Felix Klaus,Yannick Gerhardt,Jérôme Roussillon,Luca Horn,Josuha Guilavogui,Xaver Schlager,Maximilian Arnold,Ismail Azzaoui,Julian Justvan,Iba May,Josip Brekalo,Wout Weghorst,Admir Mehmedi,Omar Marmoush,Daniel Ginczek,Mamoudoou Karamoko,João Victor.

WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction - Borussia Dortmund squad

Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland.

WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction, match schedule

Date - Saturday, May 23, 2020

Kickoff time - 7 pm IST

Venue - Volkswagen Arena

WOL vs DOR Dream11 top picks

Here are the WOL vs DOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: K Casteels

Defenders: M Hummels, M Akanji, A Hakimi, M Tisserand

Midfielders: T Hazard (C), R Guerreiro, R Steffen, J Guilavogui

Forwards: E Haaland, A Mehmedi (VC)

WOL vs DOR Dream11 prediction

Borussia Dortmund start as favourites against Wolfsburg in this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these WOL vs DOR Dream11 top picks and WOL vs DOR Dream11 team are made on the basis of our own analysis. The WOL vs DOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

