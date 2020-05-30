WOL Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live Game Info

Wolfsburg will play Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The match will be played at Volkswagen Arena. Here is the WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction, WOL vs FRK Dream11 team news, WOL vs FRK Dream11 top picks, WOL vs FRK Dream11 schedule, WOL vs FRK Dream11 preview and other details of the game.

WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRK Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: 7 PM IST

WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRK Dream11 Match Preview

Wolfsburg are placed sixth on the Bundesliga points table. In the last three games since the resumption of the competition, Wolfsburg defeated Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen but suffered against Borussia Dortmund. They have bagged 42 points in 28 games. On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt occupy the 14th spot with 29 points this season. Frankfurt are yet to secure a point in the past three games, losing all.

WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WOL vs FRK Dream11 Team

Wolfsburg: Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Koen Casteels, Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, William Furtado, Marcel Tisserand, Kevin Mbabu, Robin Knoche, John Brooks, Iba May, Julian Justvan, Xaver Schlager, Felix Klaus, Ignacio Camacho, Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Ismail Azzaoui, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Omar Marmoush, Joao Victor, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek, Admir Mehmedi

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré, David Abraham, Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán,Djibril Sow,Mijat Gacinovic,Daichi Kamada,Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência

WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRK Dream11 top picks, Captain, Vice-captain

Captain: Gonçalo Paciência

Vice-captain: André Silva

WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRK Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pavao Pervan

Defenders: Marin Pongracic,Timothy Chandler, Jerome Roussillon, David Abraham

Midfielders: Renato Steffen, Filip Kostic, Dominik Kohr

Forwards: André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência, Admir Mehmedi

WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction

Wolfsburg are the favourites to win the match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Note: The WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% positive results in your games.