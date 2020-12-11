WOL Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Preview

Quick links:
Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg (WOL) entertain Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt (FRK) on matchday 11 of the Bundesliga on Friday, December 11. The game between Wolfsburg and Frankfurt is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 pm local time (Saturday, 1:00 am IST) at the Volkswagen Arena. Here's a look at our WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction, WOL vs FRK Dream11 team and WOL vs FRK Dream11 top picks.
🙌 M-A-T-C-H-D-A-Y 🙌— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) December 11, 2020
Friday night game! 👊🦅#WOBSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/pgKpTq7dHU
Wolfsburg are currently in fifth place on the Bundesliga table, with 18 points from 10 games. Oliver Glasner's side are still unbeaten in the German top division this season and will look to maintain that record when they face Frankfurt on Friday night. Wolfsburg might have been disappointed by only picking a point in the 2-2 draw at FC Koln last weekend, especially as a victory would have taken them above Borussia Dortmund into fourth place in the Bundesliga standings.
Meanwhile, Frankfurt are in ninth place on the Bundesliga table, with 13 points from their 10 games played. Adi Hutter's men have been held to five draws in their last five Bundesliga games, the most recent one being a 1-1 draw against Dortmund last weekend. Frankfurt will be hoping for their first win in two months when they visit the Volkswagen Arena on Friday night.
After five successive draws, Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing to get three points at @VfLWolfsburg_EN and inflict a first defeat of the season on the hosts.— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) December 9, 2020
Eagles up against unbeaten Wolves 🗞👉 https://t.co/XcMmDB7uAw#WOBSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/9kdeoWHvgM
Wolfsburg are flying high in the league while Frankfurt have been thoroughly inconsistent. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt match prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.
NOTE - The WOL vs FRK Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. Our WOL vs FRK Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee 100% results.