WOL Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Game Preview

Wolfsburg (WOL) will go up against RB Leipzig (LEP) in the upcoming game of the Bundesliga on Saturday, January 16 at 3:30 PM CMT (8:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany. Here is our WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and WOL vs LEP Dream11 team.
RB Leipzig are currently at the second spot of the Bundesliga standings with 31 points. Willi Orban and team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing two (four draws). Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot of the table with 25 points and a win-loss record of 6-2 (seven draws).
Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Josuha Guilavogui, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Bote Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst, Renato Steffen
Peter Gulacsi, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Hwang Hee-chan, Alexander Sorloth, Yussuf Poulsen
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, RB Leipzig are the favourites to win the game.
