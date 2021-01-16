WOL Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Game Preview

Wolfsburg (WOL) will go up against RB Leipzig (LEP) in the upcoming game of the Bundesliga on Saturday, January 16 at 3:30 PM CMT (8:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany. Here is our WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and WOL vs LEP Dream11 team.

WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction: WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction and preview

RB Leipzig are currently at the second spot of the Bundesliga standings with 31 points. Willi Orban and team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing two (four draws). Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot of the table with 25 points and a win-loss record of 6-2 (seven draws).

WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction: WOL vs LEP Dream11 team and schedule

Berlin time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 3:30 PM CMT

Indian time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction: WOL vs LEP probable playing 11

WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction: Wolfsburg probable playing 11

Koen Casteels, Kevin Mbabu, Josuha Guilavogui, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Bote Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst, Renato Steffen

WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction: RB Leipzig probable playing 11

Peter Gulacsi, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Hwang Hee-chan, Alexander Sorloth, Yussuf Poulsen

WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction: WOL vs LEP Dream11 team, top picks

Wolfsburg: John Brooks, Josuha Guilavogui, Wout Weghorst

RB Leipzig: Willi Orban, Emil Forsberg, Alexander Sorloth

WOL vs LEP Match prediction: WOL vs LEP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Kevin Mbabu, Willi Orban

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, Josuha Guilavogui, Renato Steffen

Forwards: Wout Weghorst, Josip Brekalo, Alexander Sorloth

WOL vs LEP team: WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, RB Leipzig are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above WOL vs LEP Dream11 prediction, WOL vs LEP Dream11 team, probable WOL vs LEP playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs LEP Dream11 team and WOL vs LEP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Wolfsburg/ Twitter