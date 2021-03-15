WOL Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in their next fixture on Monday. The English domestic league clash is set to be played at the Molineux Stadium on March 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Tuesday, March 16) according to IST. Let's have a look at the WOL vs LIV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

WOL vs LIV live: WOL vs LIV Dream11 match preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been pretty mediocre in the ongoing league season as they find themselves sitting at 13th place in PL standings. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have recorded nine wins while playing out eight draws and suffering from 11 losses so far with their last match ending in a 0-0 stalemate against Aston Villa. With 35 points from 28 games, Wolves will be looking to gather three points and will aim to turn their fortunes around with a win on Monday.

Liverpool, on the other hand, walk into the game after losing their last two Premier League outings against Chelsea and Fulham. They have been miserable since the start of the new year having recorded only three wins from 12 match outings in 2021 with eight of those fixtures ending in losses. The Reds of Merseyside will be itching to get back on the winning ways and will be focused on righting their wrongs as soon as possible. Waking into the match after a 2-0 win against RB Leipzig will hand Klopp's men some confidence as they look to remain in the running for European football next year.

WOL vs LIV Playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers- Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Jonny Otto, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

WOL vs LIV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Rui Patricio

Defenders – Leander Dendoncker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders - Sadio Mane, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota, Adama Traore

Strikers - Mohamed Salah, Pedro Neto

WOL vs LIV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Mohamed Salah or Pedro Neto

Vice-Captain- Sadio Mane or Joao Moutinho

WOL vs LIV Match Prediction

Liverpool recorded a massive 4-0 win at Anfield during their last meeting in December and will be expected to replicate a similar result. However, We expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to take their revenge and pick up three points against Liverpool on Monday.

Prediction- Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Liverpool

Note: The above WOL vs LIV Dream11 prediction, WOL vs LIV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs LIV Dream11 Team and WOL vs LIV Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.