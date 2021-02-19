WOL Vs LU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Leeds United on Matchday 25 of the ongoing Premier League on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Molineux Stadium on February 19 with the kick-off slated for 1:30 AM ( Saturday, February 20) according to IST. Let's have a look at the WOL vs LU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

WOL vs LU live: WOL vs LU Dream11 match prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers head into this game following a narrow 1-2 win against Southampton in their latest Premier League outing. Currently ranked 12th on the Premier League table, the Wolves have registered eight wins, six draws, and ten losses this season. With 30 points from 24 games, Nuno Espirito's side will be walking into the match following aiming look at breaking into the top half of the table with a win on Thursday.

Leeds United on the other hand hold an advantage as they walk into the match as the higher-ranked team in this fixture. Marcelo Bielsa's men suffered from an embarrassing 4-2 defeat in their last Premier League outing as Aubamayang's hat-trick sunk Leeds United's chances to make it into the top 10 of the Premier League. However, a match against Wolves provides them with the perfect opportunity to right the wrongs and move out of the bottom half of the Premier League table.

WOL vs LU Playing 11

Wolves- Patricio, Coady, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo, Jonny, Traore, Neto, Willian Jose

Leeds United Meslier, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Alioski, Dallas, Struijk, Harrison, Klich, Raphinha, Bamford

WOL vs LU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R. Patricio

Defenders- L. Cooper, C. Coady, R. Saiss L. Ayling

Midfielders- R. Neves, Raphinha J. Moutinho, J. Harrison

Strikers- P. Bamford, P. Neto

WOL vs LU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- P. Neto or J. Harrison

Vice-Captain- P. Bamford or R. Neves

WOL vs LU Match Prediction

Given the aggressive style of football Leeds are famous for, this Premier League encounter promises to be a goal-scoring thriller. While Leeds United will be banking on the likes of Bamford, Raphinha, and Harrison to find the back of the net, Wolves' attackers will focus on counter-attacking and set-pieces to score against Leeds'

Prediction: Wolves 2-3 Leeds United

Note: The above WOL vs LU Dream11 prediction, WOL vs LU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs LU Dream11 Team and WOL vs LU Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Wolves, Leeds /Twitter