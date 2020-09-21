WOL Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will go up against Manchester City (MCI) in the Premier League on Monday night, September 21 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:45 am IST. Wolves are currently seventh in the Premier League table as they won the only game they have played so far in the tournament. They defeated Sheffield United 2-0 last week, thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss. Manchester City, on the other hand, are 13th in the Premier League table and will kick off their campaign this week at the Molineux.

Fans can play the WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction and our WOL vs MCI Dream11 team.

WOL vs MCI live: WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, September 21 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers)

Time: 12:45 am IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England

WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Probable WOL vs MCI playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers probable XI: Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Manchester City probable XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres

WOL vs MCI live: WOL vs MCI Dream11 team, top picks

WOL vs MCI live: Wolverhampton Wanderers top picks

Adama Traore, Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez

WOL vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks

Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne

WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction: WOL vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes

Defenders – Conor Coady, Kyle Walker, Nathan Aké

Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Leander Dendoncker, Adama Traore (VC)

Forwards – Raheem Sterling (C), Raul Jimenez, Ferran Torres

WOL vs MCI live: WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction

Manchester City starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The above WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction, WOL vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs MCI Dream11 team and WOL vs MCI match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

