WOL Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) will go up against Manchester City (MCI) in the Premier League on Monday night, September 21 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:45 am IST. Wolves are currently seventh in the Premier League table as they won the only game they have played so far in the tournament. They defeated Sheffield United 2-0 last week, thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss. Manchester City, on the other hand, are 13th in the Premier League table and will kick off their campaign this week at the Molineux.
Fans can play the WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WOL vs MCI Dream11 prediction and our WOL vs MCI Dream11 team.
Also Read l AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, Premier League live
Wolverhampton Wanderers probable XI: Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Romain Saiss, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence
Manchester City probable XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres
Also Read l Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream, prediction, team news, Premier League live
Adama Traore, Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez
Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne
Also Read l Wolves vs Man City live stream, prediction, team news, Premier League live
Manchester City starts as favourites to win the match.
Also Read l Thiago BREAKS Premier League record in just 45 minutes in fine Liverpool debut