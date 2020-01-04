WOL Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manchester United will next face Wolves for their Round 3 clash of FA Cup 2019-20 on January 4, 2020. Wolves knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals last season. Wolves are unbeaten against Manchester United in their last four meetings. The match is scheduled for Molineux Stadium at 11:01 PM. Here is WOL vs MUN Dream11 Prediction.

The boss has revealed who still start between the sticks on Saturday and the fitness of several key players 👇#MUFC #EmiratesFACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2020

WOL vs MUN Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

D Gea (Manchester United)

Defenders

A Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

A Young (Manchester United)

J Otto (Wolves)

L Dendoncker (Wolves)

Midfielders

D James (Manchester United)

A Traore-Diarra (Wolves)

J Moutinho (Wolves)

Forwards

M Rashford (Manchester United)

A Martial (Manchester United)

M Greenwood (Manchester United)

#MUFC are back in #EmiratesFACup action with a visit to Molineux on Saturday 🛣️



🎥 Relive all our third-round goals of the last 5️⃣ years! pic.twitter.com/QyOIkNunpa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2020

WOL vs MUN Dream11 Team

Manchester United:

David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Chris Smalling, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Matteo Darmian, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sánchez, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Andreas Söndergaard, Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Jesús Vallejo, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Bruno Jordão, Matthew Doherty, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Conor Coady, Diogo Jota, João Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker, Ryan Bennett, Raúl Jiménez, Patrick Cutrone, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taylor Perry, Adama Traoré.

Not long now until #WOLMUN... 🐺🔴



So take another look at this masterpiece!



👉😁 pic.twitter.com/0xfK8ZNQlY — Wolves (@Wolves) January 3, 2020

