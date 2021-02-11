WOL Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11, Top Picks, FA Cup Match Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday. The FA cup tie is going to be played at the Molineux Stadium on February 11 with the kick-off scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WOL vs SOU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

🐺 🆚 😇



All the stats and facts ahead of #SaintsFC's #EmiratesFACup visit to Molineux, in association with @eToro: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 10, 2021

WOL vs SOU live: WOL vs SOU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Wolves start the game following an inconsistent run in the Premier League this season. They have managed to pocket just three points since the start of the new year winning only one match from their last seven PL outings. The hosts for this contest walk into the match following a narrow 1-0 win against sixth-tier side Chorley FC in the previous round of the FA Cup. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have struggled to find the back of the net in recent times and will be hoping to sort the issues out on the training ground as they look to take on their Premier League rivals in the FA Cup on Thursday.

Southampton, on the other hand, defeated Mikel Artea's Arsenal by a narrow 1-0 margin in their last FA Cup outing and will be confident to take on another Premier League rival this time around. However, the visitors have failed to win a single game since the win over Arsenal in the FA Cup as they start this match following four successive losses. The Saints have conceded a staggering 12 goals in the last two matches as they suffered from a heavy 9-goal humiliation from Manchester United while Newcastle United registered a 3-2 win against them in their latest competitive outing.

WOL vs SOU Playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers- Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo, Max Kilman, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Willian Jose

Southampton- Alex McCarthy, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, Che Adams, Danny Ings

WOL vs SOU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Rui Patricio

Defenders- Ryan Bertrand Conor Coady, Jannik Vestergaard, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders- Ruben Neves, Nathan Redmond, Joao Moutinho, James Ward-Prowse

Strikers- Danny Ings, Pedro Neto

WOL vs SOU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Danny Ings or Joao Moutinho

Vice-Captain- Pedro Neto or Nathan Redmond

WOL vs SOU Match Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have been poor on different sides of the pitch. However, the hosts will most likely take advantage of Southampton's leaky defence and edge past with a narrow win on Thursday.

Prediction: Wolverhampton 2-1 Southampton

Note: The above WOL vs SOU Dream11 prediction, WOL vs SOU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs SOU Dream11 Team and WOL vs SOU Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.