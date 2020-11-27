WOL Vs WBN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Game Preview

Wolfsburg host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at Volkswagen Arena. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:00 am IST. Here's a look at our WOL vs WBN Dream11 prediction, WOL vs WBN Dream11 team and the probable WOL vs WBN playing 11.

WOL vs WBN live: WOL vs WBN dream11 prediction and preview

Werder Bremen come into this game having drawn their last 5 matches, while Wolfsburg come into the game in good form, they have had a great run in the Bundesliga so far with five draws and three wins. The team also boasts of the joint-best defence in the division, having conceded just five goals. Based on recent form, our WOL vs WBN match prediction is Werder Bremen achieving a sixth consecutive draw.

🗣️ #Kohfeldt on the series of draws:



"You go into every game with the desire to win, so you're never completely satisfied with a 1-1 draw. I'm not a fan of picking up one point. Our goal is to increase that to three points and win."#werder #wobsvw pic.twitter.com/s44HeDTP25 — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) November 26, 2020

Also Read | Camp Nou To Be Named After Leo Messi? Barcelona Presidential Candidate Recommends Change

WOL vs WBN live: Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

In the last six games between the two sides, Werder Bremen has won three and two have ended in draws. Wolfsburg managed to win only one, which was the last time the two sides met.

Also Read | SCEB Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020 Game Preview

WOL vs WBN Dream11 prediction: Probable WOL vs WBN playing 11

Wolfsburg probable 11 - Koen Casteels; Bote Baku, Lacroix, John Brooks, Jérôme Roussillon; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Renato Steffen, Admir Mehmedi, Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Werder Bremen probable 11 - Jiří Pavlenka; Christian Gross, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl; Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Möhwald, Ludwig Augustinsson; Milot Rashica, Leonardo Bittencourt; Josh Sargent

WOL vs WBN live: Top picks for WOL vs WBN Dream11 team

WOL vs WBN live: Wolfsburg top picks

Maximilian Arnold

Wout Weghorst

WOL vs WBN live: Werder Bremen top picks

Maximilian Eggestein

Leonardo Bittencourt

Also Read | East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Sourav Ganguly Gives His Thoughts On Kolkata Derby In ISL

WOL vs WBN Dream11 prediction: WOL vs WBN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Koen Casteels

Defenders - Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, John Brooks, Jérôme Roussillon

Midfielders - Leonardo Bittencourt, Maximilian Eggestein (VC), Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold (C)

Forwards - Josh Sargent, Wout Weghorst

Also Read | Former Real Madrid Boss Labels LaLiga Champions 'mediocre', Says Inter Could've Done More

Note: The above WOL vs WBN Dream11 prediction, WOL vs WBN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs WBN Dream11 team and WOL vs WBN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Wolfsburg Twitter