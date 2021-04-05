WOL Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Matchday 30 of the ongoing English Premier League sees Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting West Ham on Monday. The English league domestic fixture is set to be played at the Molineux Stadium on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:45 PM (Tuesday, April 6) according to IST. Let's have a look at the WOL vs WHU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

WOL vs WHU live: WOL vs WHU Dream11 match preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers will walk into the match as the 14th ranked team on the Premier League table having recorded nine wins while drawing eight and losing the same number of matches this season. With 35 points to their name, Nuno Espirito Santo's men saw their last outing end in a narrow 1-0 loss to Liverpool and will be eager to get back onto the winning ways. However, the hosts face tough opposition in West Ham and will have to play their A-game if they want to claim three points on Monday.

Just like their opponents, West Ham United walk into the match failing to record a win in their last two games. After suffering from a narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester United, the Hammers played out a six-goal thriller against Arsenal which ended in a 3-3 draw. Currently slotted seventh on the league standings, David Moyes's men will be hoping to learn from their mistakes and look to tighten up their loose ends if they wish to compete for a top-six spot this season.

WOL vs WHU Playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

West Ham United- Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

WOL vs WHU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Rui Patricio

Defenders – Aaron Cresswell, Conor Coady, Vladimir Coufal, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders – Leander Dendoncker, Tomas Soucek, Ruben Neves, Jesse Lingard

Strikers – Pedro Neto, Michail Antonio

WOL vs WHU Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Pedro Neto

Vice-Captain - Michail Antonio

WOL vs WHU Match Prediction

We expect both the teams to play out a draw as Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are likely to cancel each other out during the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 West Ham United

Note: The above WOL vs WHU Dream11 prediction, WOL vs WHU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL vs WHU Dream11 Team and WOL vs WHU Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.