WOL-W Vs CHE-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Women's Champions League Preview

Vfl Wolfsburg Women will take on Chelsea FC Women in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. The second leg of their CL quarter-final is set to take place on March 31 at the Szuzca Ferenc Stadion with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the WOL-W vs CHE-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of the match

WOL-W vs CHE-W live: WOL-W vs CHE-W Dream11 match preview

VFL Wolfsburg Women suffered from a narrow 1-2 loss to Chelsea n the first leg of their hunt towards European Glory as second-half strikes from Samantha Kerr and Permille Harder helped the London outfit to win their home leg by a narrow margin. However, the hosts of this game have managed to get back on the winning ways as they recorded a comprehensive 1-3 win over SC Sand in their latest Bundesliga outing.

Chelsea on the other hand will walk into this match brimming with confidence as the London side is on a three-match winning streak. Emma Haye’s team sandwiched a 2-1 UCL first-leg win over VfL Wolfburg between their WSL wins over Everton and Aston Villa. Entering the quarter-finals after defeating a strong Athletico Madrid side in their previous rounds, The London outfit will fancy their chances to go all the way if they are able to knock out their German counterparts on Wednesday.

WOL-W vs CHE-W Dream11 Team: WOL-W vs CHE-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper – Almuth Schult

Defenders – Jonna Andersson, Lotta Cordes, Magdalena Eriksson

Midfielders – Alexandra Popp, Ji Soyun, F.Rolfo, Fran Kirby

Strikers –Sam Kerr, Svenja Huth, Pernille Harder

WOL-W vs CHE-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Sam Kerr or Alexandra Popp

Vice-Captain - Fran Kirby or Svenja Huth

WOL-W vs CHE-W Match Prediction

While Chelsea won the first leg, their opponents will be rather content with that result as they do have an away goal to their name. VFL Wolfsburg will be aiming to nick one against the London outfit and try to advance into the final four of the tournament based on the away goal rule. Chelsea on the other hand will look to score early and get that crucial away goal which will put all the pressure back on the German side. Both the teams will be walking into the match riding on their respective wins and are expected to play a thrilling encounter as we predict a narrow win for the English side at the end of this match.

Prediction-Wolfsburg 1-2 Chelsea

Note: The above WOL-W vs CHE-W Dream11 prediction, WOL-W vs CHE-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOL-W vs CHE-W Dream11 Team and WOL-W vs CHE-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.