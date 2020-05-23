Wolfsburg Vs Dortmund Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Wolfsburg will play Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 27 in the Bundesliga. The Wolfsburg vs Dortmund game will be played on Saturday, May 23 at 7 pm. Here are the Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming details, Wolfsburg vs Dortmund team news.

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund team news

🎙 Zorc pregame presser:



“Before we speak about our match against Bayern, we should first talk about winning the game in Wolfsburg.” pic.twitter.com/DELStHwvhX — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 22, 2020

Bundesliga live: Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming

The Wolfsburg vs Dortmund broadcast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD, while the Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming details.

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming date: Saturday, May 23, 2020

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming time: 7 pm IST

Bundesliga news: Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming and preview

VFL Wolfsburg have only managed to take one point from their previous nine Bundesliga matches against Borussia Dortmund. Wolfsburg have lost their last four home matches against Dortmund on their home turf by an aggregate scoreline of 11-2. Dortmund pulled off a convincing 4-0 win against Schalke 04 in their Bundesliga restart match last weekend and will be favourites heading into Saturday's tie at the Volkswagen Arena. However, Lucien Favre will be without the services of Axel Witsel, who also missed the game against Schalke. Marco Reus is also a doubt for the game against Wolfsburg after he picked up an injury last weekend. Emre Can and Gio Reyna will be available for selection after both missed the game against Schalke.

Wolfsburg also won their last Bundesliga encounter by a 1-2 margin against FC Augsburg. Dortmund's Erling Haaland (who has 10 goals from his first nine Bundesliga games), Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt will be key for the visitors on Saturday as they look to wrap up three points against Wolfsburg. Borussia Dortmund are currently on a five-game winning streak and will hope to add to that tally on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena.

Thorgan ⚡️ Rapha 💥 Mario 🎯



Our last meeting with Wolfsburg was a good one 👏 pic.twitter.com/FqBtniTqgC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 22, 2020

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund live streaming: Full squads

VfL Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels,Pavao Pervan,Niklas Klinger,Lino Kasten,Phillip Menzel,William,Paulo Otávio,Kevin Mbabu,Marin Pongracic,John Brooks,Robin Knoche,Marcel Tisserand,Ignacio Camacho,Renato Steffen,Felix Klaus,Yannick Gerhardt,Jérôme Roussillon,Luca Horn,Josuha Guilavogui,Xaver Schlager,Maximilian Arnold,Ismail Azzaoui,Julian Justvan,Iba May,Josip Brekalo,Wout Weghorst,Admir Mehmedi,Omar Marmoush,Daniel Ginczek,Mamoudoou Karamoko,João Victor

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland

