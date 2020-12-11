Wolfsburg Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Preview

Wolfsburg welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Volkswagen Arena on Matchday 11 of the Bundesliga as both sides look to continue their recent unbeaten runs. The Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream will begin on Saturday, December 12 at 1:00 AM IST. Here’s a look at the Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream information, Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news and Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction ahead of the encounter.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match preview

The home side will be able to move into the top four of the Bundesliga with a victory. Wolfsburg along with Bayer Leverkusen are the only two sides yet to taste defeat this season. However, Wolfsburg’s winning run was brought to a halt last week, after their 2-2 draw against FC Koln. The club currently finds itself in fifth place, with 18 points from 10 games.

Despite being unbeaten in five games, Eintracht Frankfurt have failed to get three points in each of the five matches. The visitors are placed ninth in the league, with 13 points from 10 games. However, their last draw was a great result for the team, with Eintracht Frankfurt drawing 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund at home.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news: Injury update

Wolfsburg: Admir Mehmedi is out till the New Year with an Achilles issue, with Joshua Guilavogui on the treatment table due to a torn muscle. Yunus Malli misses out with a back problem, while Renato Steffen is out of the game after pulling a muscle in training.

Ahead of the game away to @VfLWolfsburg_EN, Adi Hütter gives his thoughts on Friday’s opponents and the upcoming fixtures. 🎙👇#WOBSGE #SGEhttps://t.co/wNfL8H6Uc8 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) December 10, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt: Andre Silva faces a late fitness test but is likely to be passed fit for the encounter. Amin Younes and Aymen Barkok could be back in the squad after recovering from COVID-19. Ragnar Ache, Felix Irorere and Jetro Williams are unlikely to travel due to injury concerns.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news: Probable playing 11

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon; Schlager, Arnold; Brekalo, Philipp, Steffen; Weghorst

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Abraham, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Durm, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada; Silva, Dost

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt live in India?

Bundesliga telecast of the Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt game will not be available for Indian viewers. However, the Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream will be available on FanCode. Fans can also follow the teams on social media for team news and real-time updates.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction

According to our Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, Wolfsburg are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image Credits: Wolfsburg Instagram, Eintracht Frankfurt Instagram