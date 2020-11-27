Wolfsburg Vs Werder Bremen Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Wolfsburg welcome Werder Bremen to the Volkswagen Arena on Matchday 9 of the Bundesliga. The Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen live stream will begin on Friday night, November 27 (Nov 28 in India) at 1:00 am IST. Here is the Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen live stream information, Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen prediction and team news ahead of the encounter.

Bundesliga live: Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen preview

Wolfsburg have made an excellent start to the campaign and remain one of the two teams to have not been beaten this season. The club is currently 6th in the Bundesliga standings with 14 points from eight games. The side also boasts of the league’s tightest defence, having just conceded five goals this campaign. They are currently on a two-game winning streak, having beaten Schalke 2-0 in their last game.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are placed ninth in the table with 11 points from eight games. The visitors are on an incredible five-game streak where they have drawn all their games 1-1, with their last win coming against Arminia in October. They come into this game on the back of an impressive 1-1 away draw against Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen team news: Injury updates

Wolfsburg: Skipper Joshua Guilavogui remains unavailable with a muscle injury, while Daniel Ginczek is out with a back problem. Marin Pongracic returns to the squad after recovering from COVID-19 but is unlikely to feature against Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen: Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug will miss the game with a calf injury, with the German expected to return next month. Milos Veljkovic will miss out as well after struggling with adductor issues. Omer Toprak is back after training all week.

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen team news: Probable playing 11

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon; Arnold, Schlager; Brekalo, Steffen, Mehmedi; Weghorst

Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon; Arnold, Schlager; Brekalo, Steffen, Mehmedi; Weghorst Werder Bremen: Pavlenka; Gross, Toprak, Friedl; Gebre Selassie, Eggestein, Mohwald, Augustinsson; Rashica, Bittencourt; Sargent

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen live in India?

The Bundesliga game will not be telecast live for fans in India. However, viewers can catch the Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen live stream on the FanCode app. Fans can also keep abreast of the developments, latest updates and team news by following the teams on social media.

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen prediction

According to our Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen prediction, Wolfsburg are the favourites to win the game.

