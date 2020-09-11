Wolves Fan Trolls Club's Atrocious Away Jersey By Adidas, Saves Money By Making DIY Strip

English football club Wolverhampton Rovers were unlikely to win any awards for their "unique and urban" away kit for the 2020/21 season. Revealed by Grammy award-nominated producer and recording artist S-X earlier this month, the Wolves away jersey drew mixed reactions from fans on social media. A section of fans admired the edgy design. Meanwhile, another section of fans were left confused whether to outright diss the kit or give it some time to grow on the fans.

New kits 𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 look better on a new signing 😏 pic.twitter.com/i5XaN8nLPb — Wolves (@Wolves) September 5, 2020

While social media has been busy trolling the Wolves away kit, one Wolves fans has gone viral on social media for his smart DIY away strip. Alan Cox, a longtime Wolves supporter from Sedgley in the West Midlands, wasn't the biggest fan of the newly-released kit. Cox decided to make the away jersey by himself after he saw one of his wife's outfits had an uncanny resemblance to the coral portion of the real jersey.

Cox simply donned his wife's outfit and paired it up with his pre-owned white Wolves shirt. Alan Cox shared the picture to Facebook, where it was liked and shared by a host of users. Cox revealed to SportBible that the next morning he received a screenshot from one of his friends stating the picture had gone viral and had gotten over 45,000 likes on Facebook alone.

Wolves' new kit is inspiring a lot of people to get creative. pic.twitter.com/q3x2Rimk8L — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) September 10, 2020

Cox said he initially shared the picture with his mates just for kicks and giggles, but was taken aback by the reaction it got on social media. Cox, who who was once a Wolves season ticket holder, said he will definitely wear his DIY strip to their next game, especially if it's an away fixture.

"Apart from it looking like the opening credits of the Simpsons, it looks like they had forgotten to finish it off at the top," Cox described what he felt of the real away kit

Social media reactions to Wolves away jersey

Wolves' kit designer after making that terrible kit: pic.twitter.com/egF0cn9zTQ — Hassan (@KingHassan_) September 9, 2020

A lot of talk about awful kits this season, but Wolves easily have the worst 🗑 pic.twitter.com/jjtdqMPzpl — Banter FC (@BanterFC5) September 8, 2020

Wolves: Home is unreal. Genuinely my favourite in the Prem this year. Less said about that monstrosity of an away kit the better.



Rating: Doritos. pic.twitter.com/8GYJocn8g0 — Camel Bradfield (@CalzoneVB) September 11, 2020

The Wolves jersey is not the only one that German kit manufacturers, Adidas, have gotten horribly wrong this season. Earlier this week, Manchester United's third kit for the 2020/21 season was trolled by fans on social media, with fans comparing the black and white stripes on the jersey to the stripes found on a zebra. Called as 'dazzle camouflage,' Man United's third kit is likely in the running to be voted as the worst Premier League jersey of the current campaign.

Worst Premier league kit for the upcoming season, who you got? 😬



RT for United, Like for Wolves pic.twitter.com/udvIOWb4yA — Golden Goal Podcast (@Golden_GoalPod) September 8, 2020

(Image Credits: Wolves Twitter, Alan Cox Facebook)