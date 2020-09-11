Last Updated:

Wolves Fan Trolls Club's Atrocious Away Jersey By Adidas, Saves Money By Making DIY Strip

The Wolves' 'edgy' away jersey drew mixed reactions from fans. One fan trolled the coral design pattern by making a DIY strip using one of his wife's outfits.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
Wolves

English football club Wolverhampton Rovers were unlikely to win any awards for their "unique and urban" away kit for the 2020/21 season. Revealed by Grammy award-nominated producer and recording artist S-X earlier this month, the Wolves away jersey drew mixed reactions from fans on social media. A section of fans admired the edgy design. Meanwhile, another section of fans were left confused whether to outright diss the kit or give it some time to grow on the fans.

While social media has been busy trolling the Wolves away kit, one Wolves fans has gone viral on social media for his smart DIY away strip. Alan Cox, a longtime Wolves supporter from Sedgley in the West Midlands, wasn't the biggest fan of the newly-released kit. Cox decided to make the away jersey by himself after he saw one of his wife's outfits had an uncanny resemblance to the coral portion of the real jersey.

Also Read | Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Sends Heartfelt Message To 9-year-old Fan Battling Bone Cancer

Cox simply donned his wife's outfit and paired it up with his pre-owned white Wolves shirt. Alan Cox shared the picture to Facebook, where it was liked and shared by a host of users. Cox revealed to SportBible that the next morning he received a screenshot from one of his friends stating the picture had gone viral and had gotten over 45,000 likes on Facebook alone.

Cox said he initially shared the picture with his mates just for kicks and giggles, but was taken aback by the reaction it got on social media. Cox, who who was once a Wolves season ticket holder, said he will definitely wear his DIY strip to their next game, especially if it's an away fixture. 

"Apart from it looking like the opening credits of the Simpsons, it looks like they had forgotten to finish it off at the top," Cox described what he felt of the real away kit

Also Read | Aubameyang Agrees Three-year Extension With Mammoth Wages Surpassing Ozil's Numbers

Social media reactions to Wolves away jersey

The Wolves jersey is not the only one that German kit manufacturers, Adidas, have gotten horribly wrong this season. Earlier this week, Manchester United's third kit for the 2020/21 season was trolled by fans on social media, with fans comparing the black and white stripes on the jersey to the stripes found on a zebra. Called as 'dazzle camouflage,' Man United's third kit is likely in the running to be voted as the worst Premier League jersey of the current campaign. 

Also Read | Man United's New Third Kit Compared To Zebras As David Beckham's Picture Goes Viral

Also Read | Arsenal Premier League 2020-21 Preview: Arteta's Side Show Promise, But Have A Task Ahead

(Image Credits: Wolves Twitter, Alan Cox Facebook)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND