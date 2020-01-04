The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

FA Cup: Wolves Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Football News

FA Cup: Wolves host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on January 4, 2019. Here is the live streaming details of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
FA Cup

Manchester United have had a rather mixed set of results during the festive period in the Premier League. The Red Devils registered back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City but suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Arsenal on New Year's Day. Here is our take on their upcoming FA Cup fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 19 preview: Barcelona take on Espanyol; Getafe host Real Madrid

Will Mason Greenwood get on the scoresheet against Wolves?

Also Read | Andre Onana reveals how Serie A club ignored him because he's black

Manchester United take on in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux for the fourth time in less than a year. They face them again in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Wolves have won two and drawn one of the previous three fixtures in the FA Cup, including a 2-1 triumph to dump United out of this competition at the quarter-final stage last season. Can Nuno Espirito Santo and Co. repeat that impressive feat once again?

Also Read | Paul Pogba should be sold, says former Manchester United captain Ryan Giggs

Can Adama Traore add to his goal tally in the FA Cup this season?

Also Read | Juventus FC splash the cash to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta

FA Cup: Wolves vs Manchester United live streaming details

The Wolves vs Manchester United will be broadcast in India on the Sony Pictures Network. The Premier League clubs enter the competition from the third round, which will be played from January 4, 2019. The FA Cup will also be broadcast on the Sony LIV app for subscribed users.

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
CPI(M) HITS OUT AT KERALA GUV
RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS ATTACK
WW SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN BACKFIRES
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
RAJKUMMAR RAO WISHES PATRALEKHAA