FA Cup: Wolves Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Manchester United have had a rather mixed set of results during the festive period in the Premier League. The Red Devils registered back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City but suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Arsenal on New Year's Day. Here is our take on their upcoming FA Cup fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United take on in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux for the fourth time in less than a year. They face them again in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Wolves have won two and drawn one of the previous three fixtures in the FA Cup, including a 2-1 triumph to dump United out of this competition at the quarter-final stage last season. Can Nuno Espirito Santo and Co. repeat that impressive feat once again?

FA Cup: Wolves vs Manchester United live streaming details

The Wolves vs Manchester United will be broadcast in India on the Sony Pictures Network. The Premier League clubs enter the competition from the third round, which will be played from January 4, 2019. The FA Cup will also be broadcast on the Sony LIV app for subscribed users.

