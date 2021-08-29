Wolves Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How To Watch WOL Vs MUN Match LIVE In India?

Manchester United face an away trip on Sunday to the Molineux Stadium, where they will come up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in what will be their third match in the Premier League this season. The match is scheduled for 9:00 PM IST on August 29. United have had an unbeaten start to their league season, having won their first match against Leeds United by a whopping 5-1 but were held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton. Wolves on the other hand have failed to pick up even a point from either of their two games losing both of them by a 1-0 scoreline to Leicester City and then Tottenham Hotspurs.

Wolves vs Manchester United Preview and Prediction

Wolves arrive into the game on the back of some poor performances even in their preseason matches and having lost their first two fixtures of the Premier League this season. Bruno Lage has taken over from Nuno Espirito Santo and the team has looked a little out of touch. They did however manage to pick up a win in their second-round EFL Cup match against Nottingham Forest as they won 4-0.

As for United, they started well against Leeds where Bruno Fernandes managed to score a hattrick and Paul Pogba picked up four assists but held to a nervy 1-1 draw against the Saints. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will obviously be a huge boost to the team despite the fact that he will not be playing the match the players will surely be motivated by the news

Based on their current form and the way the teams are stacked it looks like Manchester United will most likely come out on top in this match.

Wolves vs Manchester United team news and predicted lineup:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be without Scott McTominay and Alex Telles who has been ruled out with injuries. Edison Cavani should be available to play but given that he has not played any matches so far he will most likely make an appearance from the bench at best. Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho will be in contention for a spot in the starting XI after the latter made two appearances off the bench.

For Wolves, Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto remain sidelined owing to injuries but Willy Boly is expected to be back in the XI after a recent hamstring injury.

Wolves: Jose Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal; Neves, Moutinho; Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varan, Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Matic, Fernandes; Sancho, Greenwood, Pogba

How to watch WOL vs MUN live in India

For fans wondering how to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Wolves vs Manchester United match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League.

(Image Credits: AP)