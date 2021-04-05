Wolves Vs West Ham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome West Ham on matchday 30 of the ongoing English Premier League as both teams lock horns on Monday, the English domestic league fixture is set to be played at the Molineux Stadium on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:45 PM (Tuesday, April 6) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Wolves vs West Ham live stream, playing 11, alongside other details of this clash.

14th placed Wolverhampton Wanderers will be eager to get back on the winning ways when they host West Ham who are ranked seventh on the Premier League table. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have been winless in their last four games with their latest outing ending in a narrow 1-0 loss to Liverpool while West Ham walks into the match after playing out a 3-3 draw against Arsenal. With less than 10 matches in the PL, West Ham will be hoping to surprise everyone and finish in the top six while Wolves will be aiming to break into the top half of the table. The race in Premier League is heating up as all teams look to collect as many points as possible and cement their posting high up the table.

Wolves vs West Ham Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

West Ham United- Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma, Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham live in India?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select Network in India. The Wolves vs West Ham live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Premier League live:

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Date: Monday, April 5

Time: 12.45 AM (Tuesday, April 6 according to IST)

Wolves vs West Ham Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers took a massive beating at the hands of West Ham during their previous clash back in September as the Hammers cruised past Wolves. Jarred Bowen was on the score sheet twice alongside an own-goal by Raul Jimenez and a 90th-minute strike from Sebastien Haller handed West Ham a massive 4-0 win. Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be hoping to take their revenge against West Ham while the Hammers will be looking to complete a double over the hosts. We expect both the teams to play out a draw on Monday as they are likely to cancel each other out during the whole course of the game.

Prediction- Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 West Ham United