Video: Woman Footballer Fixes Her Dislocated Knee, Plays Full 90 Minutes

A Scottish woman footballer has been showered with praise after she fixed her dislocated knee and kept playing for the remaining match without asking for a substitute. St Mirren WFC shared a 26-second clip in which Jane O’Toole, the captain of the soccer team, can be seen falling on the ground and dislocating her knee during a Scottish cup game against Inverness.

Immediately after the dislocation, O’Toole displayed her grit by hammering it back with her fist instead of seeking medical attention. The incident occurred in the 50th minute of the game when O’Toole refused to quit despite her team being 6-0 down and kept playing for the rest of the match after fixing her knee.

Our captain Jane O'Toole, is made of tough stuff. Just look at how she dealt with dislocating her knee during our recent game at Inverness.... you can't put a good woman down - she got back up and played the full 90 minutes ⚫⚽️🔴https://t.co/L8BLAVjmBN — St Mirren WFC (@stmirrenwfc) February 21, 2020

'Exceptional'

While netizens applauded the soccer player for her awe-inspiring action on the field, many people on the internet are still in disbelief. Some Twitter users even called out those players who fake injuries and dive unnecessarily on the field. Check out some of the reactions:

Every injury feigning, rolly pollying, fosbery flopping, diving cheat should be made to watch this video constantly for 24hrs with no breaks — grimbobaggins (@grimbobaggins1) February 21, 2020

That is, without doubt, the hardest thing I’ve ever seen on a football field and every single “cheat/diver” should take note. — Kevin Farmer (@kevin_kjf) February 21, 2020

I remember when I dislocated my kneecap, when the ambulance came, the paramedic asked me if I wanted him to push the patella back into place, I replied to him "So you want me to die on this pitch?"😂😂😂

He passed me the morphine and I went to the hospital 😂😂😂 — John Laryea (@giojo96) February 21, 2020

