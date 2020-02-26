The Debate
Video: Woman Footballer Fixes Her Dislocated Knee, Plays Full 90 Minutes

Football News

A woman footballer has been showered with praise after she fixed her dislocated knee and kept playing for the remaining match without asking for a substitute.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
A Scottish woman footballer has been showered with praise after she fixed her dislocated knee and kept playing for the remaining match without asking for a substitute. St Mirren WFC shared a 26-second clip in which Jane O’Toole, the captain of the soccer team, can be seen falling on the ground and dislocating her knee during a Scottish cup game against Inverness.

Immediately after the dislocation, O’Toole displayed her grit by hammering it back with her fist instead of seeking medical attention. The incident occurred in the 50th minute of the game when O’Toole refused to quit despite her team being 6-0 down and kept playing for the rest of the match after fixing her knee.

'Exceptional'

While netizens applauded the soccer player for her awe-inspiring action on the field, many people on the internet are still in disbelief. Some Twitter users even called out those players who fake injuries and dive unnecessarily on the field. Check out some of the reactions:

Published:
