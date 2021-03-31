Women's Champions League Live Stream: How To Watch Man City Vs Barcelona UWCL Live?

Man City will square off against Barcelona at the Manchester Academy Stadium on Wednesday, March 31 for their second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final. The game between City and Barcelona is scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM BST (8:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Man City vs Barcelona team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated clash. Man City face a daunting task to turn this quarter-final tie around against Barcelona after falling to a 3-0 defeat in the first leg last Wednesday.

Man City vs Barcelona preview

Man City bounced back from the defeat against Barcelona with a 1-0 win over Reading at the weekend. They are still 2nd in the WSL 1 standings and only two points behind league leaders Chelsea. However, Gareth Taylor's side will know they have a mountain to climb on Wednesday if they are to make it to the next round of the elite competition.

Meanwhile, Barcelona continued their extraordinary run this season and followed the 3-0 win over Man City with another 4-0 demolition on Sevilla in the Spanish league. Barcelona have won 21 out of their 21 league games so far and have conceded only three goals across the campaign as they sit at the summit of the league standings. They now hold a glaring advantage in the UWCL quarter-final tie against Barcelona and are the favourites to go through to the semis.

Man City vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

For Man City, captain Steph Houghton is still unavailable while Demi Stokes will also miss out after sustaining an injury against Reading.

Barcelona have no injury concerns of their own and are likely to field their strongest starting line-up on Wednesday.

Man City vs Barcelona prediction

Given that Barcelona took a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, it's likely that Man City will look to attack from the get-go. However, with the quality Barcelona have in attack, they are expected to finish the tie. Our prediction for the game is a 2-0 win for Barcelona.

Women's Champions League live stream: How to watch Women's Champions League live?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Man City vs Barcelona live stream will be available worldwide on CITY+, but fans will need to subscribe to the channel. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on BT Sport 2.

Women's Champions League fixtures: Remaining second leg quarterfinals

Rosengard vs Bayern Munich - Bayern hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Wolfsburg vs Chelsea - Chelsea hold a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg.

The second leg between PSG and Lyon has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Image Credits - Man City, FC Barcelona Femeni Instagram