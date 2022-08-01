Women's Euro 2022: England Break All-time Attendance Record In Late-stage Drama Vs Germany

England avenged the loss of their Euro 2019 defeat by beating Germany 2-1 after extra time to lift the Women's Euro 2022 trophy. Chloe Kelly's goal in the second half of extra time was enough for England to its first major women’s football title. The Women's Euro 2022 final which was played at Wembley shattered the attendance as well.

Euro 2022 final: England vs Germany sets new attendance record

England breezed past the likes of Norway, and Northern Ireland before hammering Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final. Germany on the other hand has only conceded just once throughout the tournament and scored 12 goals before the final. The England vs Germany Euro 2022 final saw 87,192 spectators in attendance to watch the final a record for any Euros final - women or men. The previous attendance record for a Euro fixture was set back in 1964 when 79,115 spectators watched Spain play the Soviet Union at the Bernabeu in Madrid.

A record attendance.



87,192 inside Wembley today. A UEFA tournament record.



Incredible support #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/9VL6zYmAMW — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) July 31, 2022

England vs Germany Euro 2022 Final match highlights

Germany were without captain Alexandra Popp after she reported a muscle problem in the warmup. She was replaced in the lineup by Schüller while Svenja Huth took over as captain. England opened the scoring through Ella Toone who latched onto a long pass from Keira Walsh to find the back of the net in the 62nd minute with a lobbed shot over German goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Toone scored the goal, six minutes after coming from the bench. Germany came close to levelling the score when Lea Schüller hit the post, however, she equalled the score in the 79th minute when Lina Magull knocked a low cross past England goalkeeper Mary Earps, taking the game to extra time. The second half of the extra time saw Chloe Kelly scoring the goal after which she took her shirt off to celebrate her goal, earning a yellow card. Following the goal, England took control of the game in the final minutes, denying Germany chances for a second equalizer.

Wiegman remained unbeaten in 12 games as coach at the European Championships after winning the tournament first with the Netherlands. England’s title comes 56 years after the nation’s only major men’s title which was also an extra-time win at Wembley over Germany at the 1966 World Cup.