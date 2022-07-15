Women's Euro 2022: Total Attendance Record Shattered During France's Victory Over Belgium

The ongoing Women's Euro 2022 has seen attendance records getting tumbled with the tournament still in the league stage. England's 1-0 win over Austria in the tournament opener was watched by a record 68,871 at Old Trafford however the crowd attendance during France vs Belgium match surpassed the tally. France registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over at Rotherham.

Women's Euro 2022: Crowd attendance record during France vs Belgium match

A total of 8,173 fans were present to watch France beat Belgium 2-1 which took the Women's Euro 2022 tally to a total of 248,075 fans with 15 matches remaining ahead of the Wembley final. The tally shattered the record of Euro 2017 in the Netherlands. The total number of the crowd which came in attended was 240,055, which was a record until now.

As per a BBC report, England's victory over Austria was watched by a record 68,871 people at Old Trafford, 27,570 clear of the previous landmark when Germany beat Norway in the 2013 final. The 28,847 people who watched England beat Norway 8-0 in Brighton ranks fourth. There was also a record set for a group game not involving the hosts when 21,342 watched the Netherlands and Sweden draw 1-1 in Sheffield.

Women's Euro 2022: France vs Belgium match highlights

France had to rely on goals from Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy to enter the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship in a 2-1 victory over Belgium. Diani gave France the lead in the 6th minute before Janice Cayman brought Belgium back into the game by cancelling out Kadidiatou Diani’s goal. However, Mbock Bathy the winning goal in the 41st minute following Clara Matéo’s.

Belgium was reduced to 10 players in the 89th when Amber Tysiak received a second booking for handling. But Evrard once again denied France as she got down low to save the resulting penalty from Wendie Renard. The victory saw France clinch the top spot in Group D with a game to spare after back-to-back victories. The second quarterfinal qualification place is still up for grabs between the other three teams with Iceland on two points in second place after drawing 1-1 with Italy, which is on one point with Belgium.

(With AP inputs)