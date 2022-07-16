Women's Euro 2022: What Do Teams Need To Do In Order To Qualify From The Group Stage?

The Austria women’s football team earned a 1-0 win over Norway in the Group A match of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 and sealed their spot in the quarter-final stage of the tournament. Austria joined England, France, and Germany to become the latest team to reach the last-eight round. While Finland, Northern Ireland, and Norway are already out of the race for the quarter-final, a total of nine teams will now fight for the four vacant spots in the knockout stage, by playing their final group stage matches in the coming days.

How can teams qualify for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Quarter-finals?

The nine teams currently in contention for the quarterfinals are Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, ﻿Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Denmark stand the chance to qualify for the quarter-final tie against England if they finish as the Group B runners-up. They would need to defeat Spain in their next league game to finish second in the group, while Spain will qualify if they win against Denmark and also if they draw the game.

Meanwhile, Switzerland can qualify for the knockout stage if they win against the Netherlands in the Group C match and Sweden avoid a loss against Portugal. However, if Switzerland and Portugal win, the group would be decided based on the overall goal difference. On the other hand, Netherland will go through to the next stage if they win and Switzerland.

In case Netherlands and Sweden win their respective games, the table topper will be decided on overall GD, followed by goals scored and then disciplinary rankings. While Sweden can qualify if they defeat Portugal, if Netherlands and Sweden both win or draw, the first place will be decided on GD, then GS, followed by disciplinary rankings and then coefficient.

A look at the Group D qualification scenario

Portugal will finish above Sweden if they earn a victory, and the Netherlands defeat Switzerland. Moving on to Group D, Iceland will go through to the knockout stage if they defeat France. Italy will qualify only if they win against Belgium and Iceland lose. It should be noted that if the teams are leveled on points after all the group stage matches, the qualifying teams will be chosen on the basis of overall goal difference then goals scored then disciplinary points then coefficient.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022: Quarter-finals schedule

Wednesday, July 20- QF1: England vs Runners-up Group B (Brighton & Hove)

Thursday, July 21- QF2: Germany vs Austria (Brentford)

Friday, July 22- QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday, July 23- QF4: France vs Runners-up Group C (Rotherham)

