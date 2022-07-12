Women's Euro 2022: Where Does England's Resounding 8-0 Win Over Norway Rank In History?

England Women's Football team scripted history by crushing Norway 8-0 in the home leg of UEFA Women's Euro 2022. On a record-breaking night, the Lionesses equalled the tally for most goals scored by a team in a European Women's Championship match, going into the break 6-0 up. Until now, no team had ever scored eight goals in a single Euros match in both the men's and women's competition. England's next match in Group A will be against Northern Ireland on Friday. Northern Ireland hadlost to Austria 2-0 in Monday’s other game.

UEFA Women's Euro: England Women's team's previous best results

World Cup, 2007: England 6-1 Argentina

The 2007 World Cup was played in China and England qualified for the quarter-finals by smashing six past Argentina despite requiring just two goals for the victory. England had scored two goals after 10 minutes. Argentina pulled one back through Gonzalez's free-kick, however, Kelly Smith added two more and Vicky Exley added another to make the score 6-1.

Cyprus Cup, 2009: England 6-0 South Africa

Back in 2009, England took part in an eight-team Cyprus Cup invitational tournament which they won defeating Canada in the final. However, they displayed their dominance in their opening group match against South Africa. England started their six-goal rout of South Africa with Captain Fara Williams opening the scoring. The team doubled the lead with Lianne Sanderson finding the back of the net. Striker Kelly Smith hit the third goal while defender Steph Houghton scored the fourth goal. Katie Chapman completed the goal fest with two late goals.

European Championship, 2017: England 6-0 Scotland

England kick-started their 2017 European Championship campaign by hitting six goals past arch-rivals Scotland which was played in the Netherlands. Jodie Taylor scored a hat-trick alongwith goals from Ellen White and Jill Scott. Jordan Nobbs' volley and Toni Duggan's injury-time header completed the rout.

Women's Euro 2022: England vs Norway

England romped to victory with Beth Mead scoring hattrick in the Group A match. Georgia Stanway’s penalty gave England the lead which was increased by Ellen White and Lauren Hemp. White then added a second on the stroke of half-time to have England in a comfortable position. Following the break, Alessia Russo added a record-breaking seventh before Mead completed her hat-trick nine minutes from time. The result guaranteed the Lionesses progression from Group A as winners.