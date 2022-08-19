'Won't Be The Last Time Two Coaches Clash': Conte On FA's Tuchel Confrontation Charge

Despite having been sent off during the Chelsea vs Tottenham match last weekend, Spurs coach Antonio Conte believes that he expects to be on the touchline on Saturday when his team takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Italian manager and Blues coach Thomas Tuchel were involved in a heated argument after the full-time whistler, a situation that left referee Anthony Taylor no choice but to show both the managers a red card.

Conte gives take on FA's decision regarding touchline incident

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Antonio Conte said, "I see that the FA made us, both coaches, more soft charge, no? And we have to accept. We have to accept and have respect for every decision."

However, he did add that these kinds of situations are inevitably likely to happen at some point, but what is most important is that the people involved in such situations continue to have respect for one another. "But I think sometimes this type of situation can happen. It's not the first time, it won't be the last time that two coaches are not in the right way or do not agree. But the most important thing is we have to move on, to have respect for each other. And for me, the situation finishes there," added Conte.

When asked if he believes he will be on the touchline for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Conte replied, "I hope so. I think that it's right, it's right to stay in my place. For sure after this type of situation, you can learn a lot, but at the same time in many situations, I was good to keep calm and didn't have an excessive reaction.

Conte & Tuchel's touchline fight had footballing world buzzing

Following the 2-2 Chelsea vs Tottenham draw last week, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were involved in a heated exchange that has got the whole football world buzzing. Following a nail-biting game that involved several controversial decisions, Conte and Tuchel approached for a handshake that sparked an intense exchange. Tuchel seemingly did not let go of Conte's hand as he wanted the Italian to look him in the eye when they shook hands, a remark that did not go down too well with the Spurs manager.

The complete incident can be seen in the video below:

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Image: AP