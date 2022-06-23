World Cup 2022: Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, FIFA Decides To Expand Squad Size To 26

With the World Cup 2022 set to take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA has decided to expand the squad size of all teams to 26. This move from the top football organisation follows suit with what UEFA did during the European Championship last year. The extra players in the group are expected to aid the coaches and players in case of outbreaks in the camp.

FIFA World Cup 2022 to have 26-man squads

The Bureau of the FIFA Council, which is composed of the FIFA President and the six confederation presidents, came together to address various key topics, with one of the significant ones being the squad size. A snippet of the statement read,

"Given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments, the Bureau has decided the following: The maximum number of players on the release list has been increased from 35 to 55.

The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26.

The final matchday at club level for the 23 to 26 players nominated on the final list will be 13 November 2022. • No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials – one of these officials must be the team doctor) will be allowed to sit on the team bench."

FIFA relaxes rules for World Cup 2022 amid COVID pandemic

The extra numbers help the coaches of the 32 teams cope with possible outbreaks of virus cases. It also means additional players are already following health protocols within the camp in Qatar rather than being brought from their home country. The squad size change will send a total of 96 extra players to the World Cup being played from November 21 to December 18. The 28-day tournament compares to 32 days four years ago in Russia.

Most of the extra players will likely come from European clubs whose domestic seasons must pause by November 13 for the first World Cup held during the northern hemisphere winter. Squads will be together for just one week before the tournament kicks off instead of the usual preparation time of about two weeks.

(With inputs from AP)