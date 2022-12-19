World Cup 2022: Biggest Shock Results Of The Marquee Football Event In Qatar

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 title after defeating France by 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. During the course of the tournament, the football world witnessed several surprising results. Here’s a look at the biggest shocking results at the marquee football event in Qatar.

Morocco defeat Portugal by 1-0 in the Quarterfinals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of winning the coveted World Cup gold came to a crashing end at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after Portugal were defeated 1-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Ronaldo was benched from the starting lineup during the quarterfinal and Round of 16 matches, which came as a shocker for the football world.

Croatia defeat Brazil by 4-2 on penalties in the Quarterfinals

Brazil’s campaign at the FIFA World Cup concluded after they were defeated 4-2 by Croatia in the quarterfinal match. The game earlier ended in a 1-1 draw, after Neymar scored the opening goal of the match at 105+1’, which was followed by Bruno Petkovic’s 117th-minute goal.

Morocco defeat Spain by 3-0 on penalties in the Round of 16

2010 World Cup champions Spain exited the FIFA World Cup 2022 from the knockout stage after Morocco claimed a 3-0 win in the penalty shootout. This was the second upset that involved Spain at the 2022 edition. Japan had claimed a 2-1 victory over the 2010 champions in the Group E game. Morocco also scripted an upset win against the no. 2 ranked team in the FIFA rankings Belgium, by 2-0 in the Group F match.

Upsets for giants in the final group stage matches

Brazil were defeated 1-0 by Cameroon in their final group-stage match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were defeated 2-1 by South Korea in their final Group H match at the tournament. At the same time, France suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Tunisia in their final Group D match.

England vs USA, Group B game ends in a 0-0 draw

While football fans around the globe expected England to grab an easy win over Group B rivals USA, USA displayed incredible resilience to return with a goalless draw.

Japan and Saudi Arabia’s upset wins over Germany and Argentina

2014 World Cup champions Germany were defeated 1-2 by Japan in the Group E match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The tournament earlier kicked off on a disappointing note for the eventual champions Argentina. After Lionel Messi opened the score for Argentina against Saudi Arabia, the Arab nation went on to claim a 2-1 win in the Group C match. This was one of the biggest upsets in recent history at the FIFA World Cup.