World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony: Starting Time, Venue, Guest Lineup, How To Watch And More

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will conclude with the high-octane summit clash between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Ahead of the France vs Argentina showdown, the football world will witness a grand closing ceremony right before the grand finale. As per FIFA, the closing ceremony will be held for just 15 minutes with the theme, ‘A Night to Remember’.

What is the guest lineup for the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

In a statement about the closing ceremony, FIFA said, “The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music. Meanwhile, the 15-minute long closing ceremony will feature performances by several world-class artists who will perform a mashup of the songs from the official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack. Indian fans will be particularly excited about the closing ceremony as it will offer a familiar flavor for them.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is likely to perform on the stage, alongside global stars like Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal. As reported by Olympics.com, the all-female lineup will perform the official theme song for the marquee event, named ‘Light the Sky’. At the same time, Nigeria’s Davido and Qatar’s Aisha will sing, ‘(Hayya Hayaa) Better Together’.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST in Qatar.

How to watch the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be available on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

More about France vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 final

France is the defending champions in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is now one step away from retaining the title. They have a chance to become the first country to defend the title since Brazil in 1962. On the other hand, Argentina is eyeing to win its third FIFA World Cup title.