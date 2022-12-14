World Cup 2022: Morocco Airline Cancels Flights To Doha Ahead Of France Game; Here's Why

Morocco's national airline Royal Air Maroc has cancelled all flights that it had scheduled for Doha on Wednesday. This comes a day before Morocco is slated to play a crucial semifinal knock against France at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. According to reports, the flights have been cancelled following the latest travel restrictions imposed by Qatari authorities. It is not clear why Qatar imposed the restrictions a day before the World Cup semifinal, which is going to feature Morocco, the first African side to make it to the last four of the marquee tournament.

"A historic device to support the Atlas Lions together in Doha. We have scheduled 30 flights operated by heavy-carriers scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday," Royal Air Maroc had said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2022 France vs Morocco preview: Head to head, possible line up - Everything to know

The Royal Air Maroc informed its customers regarding the sudden cancellations of their flights operated by Qatar Airways on Tuesday. Royal Air Maroc cited the restrictions imposed by Qatar as the reason behind cancelling 16 of the 30 scheduled flights to Doha. The RAM then informed the customers of cancellation of seven more scheduled flights to Doha. It was only able to fly seven flights to Doha out of the total 30 scheduled flights.

Morocco's road to World Cup semifinal

Morocco reached the semifinal of the World Cup after beating Portugal 1-0 Saturday, December 10. Morocco roared into the final four thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header. En-Nesyri scored the goal in the 42nd minute off a cross from the left by Yahia Attiyat Allah. The Sevilla striker leaped brilliantly to beat Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa as he nodded the ball into the back of an unguarded net, putting his side 1-0 ahead just before half-time.

Portuguese legend Ronaldo, who came in the second half as a substitute, was not able to make a difference as he left the pitch in tears after his team was knocked out of the competition by the Atlas Lions. Morocco had qualified for the quarterfinal clash against Portugal by defeating European giants Croatia, Belgium, and Spain in the group stage. It became the first African side to top the table in the group stage of the World Cup.

Image: Twitter