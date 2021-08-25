World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: FIFA Prez Urges Premier League, La Liga To Release Players

To preserve and protect sporting integrity, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino has asked English Premier League and Spanish La Liga to release 85 players for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

This development comes after Premier League and La Laga clubs had said that they will not release players in 'red list' countries, from where the quarantine is mandatory on their return. On Tuesday, the Premier League announced that there are around 60 players from 19 clubs who are due to fly to 26 red-list countries.

Coming to England from 'red list' nations

According to the Boris Johnson administration, those returning to England from a 'red list' country needs to quarantine for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two or after quarantining for eight days. Egypt, Brazil and Argentina are among the countries currently on England's red list.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged the UK government for an exemption for international footballers. He suggested that the government should take an approach similar to that adopted for the final stages of Euro 2020.

The Premier Leagues decision means that Egypt's Mohamed Salah would not be able to compete FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Angola in Cairo on September 2. The Egyptian Football Association had said that Liverpool FC has already informed them about Salah's unavailability.

Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier match in Maracana will also miss several big names. Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto who are associated with Liverpool are likely to miss the qualifiers. Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Leeds United's Raphinha and Manchester United's Fred could also miss Brazil's match.

Following the footsteps of the Premier League, English Football League said that it would not release players heading to red-list nations. "EFL clubs have today taken the collective decision not to release players for international matches that are to be played in countries on the UK Government's 'red list' next month," read its statement.

(Image Credits: AP)