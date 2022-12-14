Argentina on Wednesday locked horns against Croatia in the first semifinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach the final of the competition, where they will face either France or Morocco - the winner of semifinal 2. Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi scored the opener for Argentina in the 34th minute as he successfully put a penalty into the top-right corner to become the joint-highest goal scorer in Qatar.

Julian Alvarez scored the second goal just four minutes later as he put the ball in the back of the net after receiving it on the halfway line from Messi. Alvarez scored the third goal as well following a brilliant assist from Messi in the 69th minute. With a goal and an assist in the match, Messi now stands next to Pele in the all-time list of players to register the most goals and assists in World Cup history. Messi is all set to play his second World Cup final after 2014, when Argentina lost to Germany in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, the race for the Golden Boot is heating up between Argentine star Lionel Messi and France forward Kylian Mbappe. Here’s a look at the list of players for the most goals at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top goal-scorers

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has become the joint-highest goal-scorer at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar alongside French forward Kylian Mbappe, who is leading the scoring charts with five goals to their names. Olivier Giroud of France and Argentina's Julian Alvarez have put four goals each thus far in the competition. English footballer Bukayu Saka, Spain's Alvaro Morata, Dutch player Cody Gakpo, Goncalo Ramos of Portugal, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia are other notable players on the list with three goals each.

Player Team MP Goals Kylian Mbappe France 5 5 Lionel Messi Argentina 6 5 Julian Alvarez Argentina 6 4 Olivier Giroud France 4 4 Alvaro Morata Spain 4 3 Bukayo Saka England 4 3 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 5 3 Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 3 Goncalo Ramos Portugal 4 3 Marcus Rashford England 5 3

Image: AP