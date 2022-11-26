World Cup 2022: What Is Lionel Messi's Record Against Mexico?

After a humiliating 2-1 defeat against world number 51 Saudi Arabia in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game, world number three Argentina is all set to take on Mexico in their second group stage match. Argentina vs Mexico group stage clash will commence live at 12:30 am IST on Sunday, November 27, from the Lusail Stadium. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the top teams in the world, here is a look at Lionel Messi's stats against Mexico.

What are Lionel Messi's stats against Mexico?

Following a massive setback against Saudi Arabia, the Argentinian football team will need all the experience and quality of their top players if they are to register a win against a solid Mexico side. And when it comes to experience and quality, the first name that often comes to one's mind is that of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The Argentine captain has previously competed in five games against Mexico and has registered three goals and one assist. Two of those five appearances against Mexico have come in FIFA World Cups. He made his first appearance against Mexico at the 2006 edition of the competition as a substitute before making another appearance at the 2010 World Cup. On both occasions, the 35-year-old failed to find the back of the net but he did register one assist at the 2010 edition of the tournament.

While Messi himself does not seem to have the best stats against Mexico, Argentina does have an outstanding record when the 35-year-old has been on the pitch. In the five games that Messi has played against Mexico, Argentina has won four of them and drawn just one.

Argentina vs Mexico game a must-win for La Albiceleste

After suffering a 2-1 loss in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game against Saudi Arabia, Argentina finds themselves on the back foot already as they cannot afford to lose another match if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds in their own hands. As things stand in Group C of the table, Argentina is currently last with no points, a point behind both Poland and Mexico and three points behind leaders Saudi Arabia.