World Cup 2022: Will Matches Be Played For 100 Minutes Instead Of 90? FIFA Issues Update

Football governing body FIFA on Wednesday took to social media and issued a clarification regarding the length of matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. As per various reports, the news regarding the same was reported in Italy, which said that the matches could be extended from 90 minutes to 100. The news took social media by storm just five days after April Fool's Day.

FIFA World Cup stoppage time: FIFA issues statement over extending match timings

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, FIFA was looking to increase match time by 10 minutes, to combat the ‘ball in play’ time during games. Playing an extra 10 minutes would have had to be approved by International Football Association Board (IFAB), who decide on changes to the rules.

FIFA has now played downplayed the idea and issued a statement which said that changes to the length of football matches will not be taking place at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The tweet read,

FIFA Statement



Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ or any other competition. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 6, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw

Defending champions France have been drawn with Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at World Cup 2022, which gets underway from November 21. Hosts Qatar, drawn in Group A, will take on Senegal, Netherlands and Ecuador.

Spain and 2014 World Champions Germany have been pitted against each other. Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea will play against each other.

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures

The tournament kicks off on Monday, November 21, and will be wrapped up in less than a month, with the final tabbed for Sunday, December 18. The Group stage of the FIFA World Cup will be played between November 21 to December 2.

Following the completion of the Group stage, the Round of 16 clashes will be played from December 3-6. The quarterfinals stage of the tournament will be played from December 9-10. The semifinal matches will be played on December 13-14, while the third-place match and final will be played on December 17 and December 18 respectively.