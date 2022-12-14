World Cup: Anand Mahindra Tweets 'interesting' Video Of Massive Football Fandom In India

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra often shares interesting posts on social media, which garner a lot of attention. Mahindra recently shared a clip on Twitter to show how the ongoing FIFA World Cup fever has gripped people all over the country, adding that if there was a World Cup for 'Fanball', India would be in the running. The video shows hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets to celebrate Argentina's win over Croatia in the semifinal of the tournament. Many people were also seen wearing Brazil's and France's jerseys.

"Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too, but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running…" Mahindra wrote on Twitter. One user pointed out how India is a true football nation with millions of fans. Another individual wrote the video that Mahindra shared is from Kerala.

Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running… pic.twitter.com/XjVhBHqgpw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2022

World Cup semifinal

Argentina and Croatia squared off on Wednesday in the opening semifinal match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to go to qualify for the summit clash, where they will take on either France or Morocco, depending on the outcome of semifinal 2. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina by successfully converting a penalty to become the tournament's joint-highest goal-scorer.

Just four minutes later, Julian Alvarez scored the second goal, putting the ball in the net after receiving it from Messi on the halfway line. The third goal was also scored by Alvarez, who received a wonderful assist from Messi in the 69th minute. Messi now shares the record for the most goals and assists in World Cup history with Pele after scoring and providing an assist in the game.

Messi has become the joint-highest goal-scorer at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar alongside French forward Kylian Mbappe, who is leading the scoring charts with five goals to their names. France is slated to play their semifinal clash against Morocco early on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST.

Image: Twitter/AnandMahindra