World Cup & 2-time Premier League Winner Cesc Fabregas Joins Serie B Team Como

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has moved to Serie B side Como on a two-year deal. It is believed that the World Cup-winning midfielder is keen on helping the Italian outfit move to the top division. Fabregas has been a free agent since he left Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in June.

Cesc Fabregas completes move to Serie B outfit Como

Serie B outfit Como has confirmed via their official Twitter handle that Cesc Fabregas' move to their club is imminent by releasing a video of the Spanish midfielder arriving. As seen in the video below, the 35-year-old can be seen signing the club's shirts after his arrival, much to the delight of the fans. He also delighted some fans by clicking photographs with them.

Cesc Fabregas reveals decision to join Como

After it was confirmed that Cesc Fabregas would be joining Como, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder said, "It is an honour and a pleasure to join Como 1907. I have been extremely fortunate that my career has allowed me to play at the most wonderful clubs. Como is no exception. After lengthy talks with Mirwan, Dennis and Charlie, they explained in detail one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in football."

The 35-year-old added, "This is why I am looking to build a long-term future here not just on the pitch but also off it too. I believed in the vision from the first moment and I have decided to invest personally to be part of the bigger picture. I cannot wait to get out on the pitch and play in front of the fans in such a beautiful setting. The tradition, infrastructure and desire that the owners have to take this club to the next level is inspiring. I cannot wait to start."

Can Cesc Fabregas help Como achieve promotion?

While Cesc Fabregas has made it clear that he is keen on helping Como achieve promotion to Serie A, it will be a huge task undoubtedly. They finished in 13th place in Serie B last season and will need to finish in the top three if they are to achieve promotion.