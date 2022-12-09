World Cup CEO Gives Inapt Reply To Migrant Worker's Death At Training Ground; FIFA Reacts

The Qatar FIFA World Cup CEO Nasser Al-Khater came up with a blunt response while reacting to a migrant worker's death at a World Cup-linked site. The migrant worker was reportedly killed while doing repairs near Saudi Arabia’s training facility at the Sealine Beach resort. The worker, named Alex hailed from the Philippines and was reportedly working a forklift at the site.

While it is understood that he was walking on a ramp alongside a forklift before slipping, he fell face down and his head hit the concrete first. An emergency medical helicopter was then called up, but the victim, unfortunately, passed away at the site. As per AP (via The Athletic) the man was fixing lights at the resort, which is said to be a compound of villas.

Reports claim that the compound served as Saudi Arabia’s training ground during their campaign in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Qatar has faced heavy criticism over the poor condition of migrant workers in the country which spent USD 200 billion on stadiums, metro lines, and other infrastructure. However, the Qatar FIFA World Cup CEO Nasser’s comments on the unfortunate demise reflect Qatar’s attitude towards handling the deaths of migrant workers.

“Death is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work or in your sleep”

As reported by Mirror, speaking to BBC, the official gave up a seemingly inapt reply by suggesting everyone focus back on the World Cup. “It has been a successful World Cup and this is something you want to talk about. Death is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work or in your sleep. A worker died, our condolences go to his family. However, it is strange that this is something you want to focus on as your first question,” he said.

FIFA's response to the migrant worker's death at World Cup-linked site

Meanwhile, an official from FIFA also offered his condolences to the victim and his family. “FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker's family. As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details. FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed,” the FIFA official said.