David Beckham Makes Fans Nostalgic, Posts About 2002 World Cup Penalty Against Argentina

Football News

David Beckham recalls his iconic penalty against Argentina in the 2002 World Cup. He described it as one of the defining moments of his footballing career.

David Beckham has been one of the most iconic players to have ever stepped on a football field. The iconic England midfielder played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and PSG over the course of his distinguished career. David Beckham also represented the England national team after making 115 appearances for the Three Lions and scoring 17 goals in the process. 

David Beckham recalls famous World Cup penalty against Argentina

David Beckham vs Argentina (1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cup)

David Beckham was severely criticised for England's exit from the 1998 FIFA World Cup. They were beaten by Argentina in a penalty shootout loss. David Beckham was not a part of the penalty shootout after he was shown a red card during the game. He had kicked Argentina's Diego Simeone.

The England international faced a lot of flak for his actions during the game for almost four years after that. However, David Beckham was given a shot at redemption as England faced Argentina in the 2002 FIFA World Cup. David Beckham was given a chance to put his side ahead as England won a penalty during their FIFA World Cup tie against Argentina. Walking past Diego Simeone, David Beckham made his way to the 12-yard spot as all eyes were on him. The Real Madrid star confidently dispatched the ball to the bottom right corner of the goal and earned his redemption, something which he described as a top moment in his career.

PSG star Neymar heaps praise on icon David Beckham

